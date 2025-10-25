In a post on X, Chirag Paswan referred to the 2005 Bihar assembly elections, saying his father and LJP founder, the late Ram Vilas Paswan, "sacrificed even his own party to make a Muslim Chief Minister," but RJD did not support the move.

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan has taken sharp aim at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), accusing it of failing to give Muslims meaningful political representation in Bihar in the upcoming assembly elections. This comes after Mahagathbandhan announced RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as its Chief Minister candidate and VIP supremo Mukesh Sahani as its Deputy Chief Minister candidate.

In a post on X, Paswan referred to the 2005 Bihar assembly elections, saying his father and LJP founder, the late Ram Vilas Paswan, "sacrificed even his own party to make a Muslim Chief Minister," but RJD did not support the move.

He alleged that RJD was not willing to support a Muslim CM then and is still not willing to give them a fair share in power.

"In 2005, my leader, my father, the late Ram Vilas Paswan ji sacrificed even his own party to make a Muslim Chief Minister - yet even then, you did not support him. RJD was not ready for a Muslim Chief Minister even in 2005, and today in 2025, it is neither ready to give a Muslim Chief Minister nor a Deputy Chief Minister!" Paswan posted on X.

He further questioned, "If you remain a bonded vote bank, how will you get respect and participation?"

Earlier, Paswan slammed the Mahagathbandhan over its leadership choices for the Bihar polls, accusing the alliance of treating Muslims merely as a vote bank. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Chirag Paswan said, "This is the same RJD to whom my father in 2005 said that they should make a Muslim the Chief Minister. Why didn't they make a Muslim the CM? They say something else and do something else. For them, Muslims are just their vote bank. Muslims should understand this and the schemes provided by our government are aimed at providing benefits to all."

On Thursday, the Mahagathbandhan cleared the air regarding its lead face in the alliance with the declaration of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar Leader of Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav as the Chief Ministerial face. 
Vikassheel Insaan Party's Mukesh Sahani was declared as the alliance's Deputy CM nominee for the state polls. 

The 2025 Bihar elections will have the main contest between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. 
The assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)