Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) released its 2026 election manifesto, proposing a new state emblem with Thiruvalluvar and cows. The party's vision prioritizes Tamil pride, self-sufficiency, agriculture, and ecological preservation.

The Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) has proposed the new Tamil Nadu government emblem if the party comes to power in the state at the NTK Election Manifesto release program on Thursday in Chennai. According to the party, the redesigned emblem would prominently feature Thiruvalluvar at its centre, symbolising Tamil culture and heritage. The emblem is also expected to include cows on both sides, representing agriculture and traditional values.

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NTK Unveils 2026 Manifesto with Vision for 'Change in Governance'

NTK Party Chief Seeman stated that the move reflects their vision to reshape the identity of the state's governance with a focus on Tamil pride and cultural roots. He said if NTK forms the government in Tamil Nadu emblem will be changed. NTK released the party's manifesto on Thursday for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in Chennai, presenting a governance model rooted in Tamil identity, self-sufficiency, and ecological preservation. Emphasising the vision, Party Chief Seeman said the party is moving steadily towards its long-held goals for the state. "We are moving towards our dreams of what our state should become. This is not new it has been our vision for a long time, and we are determined to achieve it," he stated, adding that Tamil Nadu needs "a change in governance, not just a change of party."

Focus on Agriculture and Self-Sufficiency

Highlighting agriculture as the backbone of the state, the manifesto proposes declaring farming as a "National Occupation" and integrating it as a government service. It outlines large-scale restoration of water bodies using traditional methods, along with planting palmyra trees to protect groundwater.

The party also plans to establish cold storage facilities in every district to safeguard farmers from losses, while promoting natural farming, to ensure poison-free food production.

Governance, Economy, and Transparency

On governance and the economy, the NTK envisions a self-reliant model where local resources are used to meet local needs. The manifesto proposes the creation of "Cycling Parks," where industrial waste from one unit becomes raw material for another, promoting a zero-waste industrial ecosystem. Manifesto backs transparency in politics, expressing strong support for the Supreme Court's ruling against Electoral Bonds.

Reforms in Education and Healthcare

In the areas of education and healthcare, the party stresses the importance of language-based learning by making mother tongue registration compulsory and prioritising Tamil-medium education. The curriculum will include life skills such as household work, environmental care, and social responsibility to promote gender equality. The manifesto also proposes a dedicated hospital in Trichy for transgender and trans-masculine communities, along with the development of a global "Medical Tourism City" integrating Allopathy with Siddha and Ayurveda.

Environmental Action and Waste Management

Addressing environmental concerns, the manifesto promotes treating waste as a resource by adopting a South Korean-style waste management system, where citizens receive incentives like travel vouchers for segregating waste. It also outlines strict climate action policies, including continuous environmental audits and the closure of factories that violate environmental norms.

Social Welfare, Infrastructure, and Tourism

On social welfare, employment, infrastructure, and tourism, the party proposes private sector reservations for "Aadhi Tamizhar," with penalties such as withdrawal of subsidies for non-compliance. Measures for police welfare, including annual family trips and formal recognition of street vendors through ID cards, have also been included.

Infrastructure plans feature safer public transport with automatic doors and reduced congestion by limiting large buses in the city, while tourism will be boosted by revitalising cultural sites like Keeladi, Thanjavur Big Temple, and Adichanallur, along with free transit for pilgrims during festivals. The manifesto also outlines key measures in infrastructure and tourism, focusing on public safety and cultural promotion. It proposes reforms in public transport, including automatic doors in long-distance buses and restricting large buses from entering cities to reduce congestion. To boost tourism, the party plans to revitalise historical sites such as Keeladi, Thanjavur Big Temple, and Adichanallur into world-class hubs. Additionally, it promises free transport for pilgrims to major spiritual and historical sites during festivals.

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