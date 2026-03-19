The Patna High Court has granted bail to JD(U) MLA Anant Singh in the murder case of Dularchand Yadav. Singh, who was arrested before the Bihar polls, won the Mokama seat from jail and later took his oath as an MLA.

Patna High Court on Thursday granted bail to Janata Dal (United) MLA Anant Singh in connection with the murder case of Jan Suraaj supporter Dularchand Yadav. Anant Singh was arrested before the polling began in the Bihar Assembly election last year, along with two associates, Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram.

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Political Career Amidst Controversy

However, Anant Singh secured a victory from Mokama assembly constituency in Bihar's Patna district by a margin of 28,206 votes against the RJD candidate and Surajbhan Singh's wife, Veena Devi, who got 63,210 votes. He later took the oath as an MLA in the Bihar Vidhan Sabha assembly. Before taking the oath, he touched Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's feet and took his blessings.

The Dularchand Yadav Murder Case

Dularchand Yadav was killed during a violent clash between supporters of two candidates in Mokama on October 30. Singh was accused of orchestrating the killing and was arrested by the police on the night of November 1.

Investigation Findings and Suspensions

Earlier, Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar said that the death of Dularchand Yadav was caused by cardiac and respiratory failure, and not by a gunshot injury, as per the post-mortem report. "A bullet mark was found on the leg of the deceased, but it was not the cause of death. The primary cause was determined to be cardiac and respiratory failure," DGP Vinay Kumar said.

Following the incident, two station house officers (SHOs) were suspended in connection with the murder case, officials confirmed. According to the Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) of Patna, Ghoswari SHO Madhusudan Kumar and Bhadaur SHO Ravi Ranjan were suspended in the case.

Mokama's 'Bahubali' Politics

The electoral battle in Mokama Assembly constituency in Patna district, Bihar, was centred around two Bahubalis - Anant Singh and Surajbhan Singh, who dominate the region's political narrative.

Bihar 2025 Assembly Election Results

The NDA registered a historic landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar assembly polls, winning 202 of the 243 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan managed to secure only 35 seats. The ruling alliance secured a three-fourths majority in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, marking the second time the NDA crossed the 200-seat mark in state polls. In 2010, it had won 206 seats.