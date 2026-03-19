Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami performed a havan for the Hindu New Year and Navratri, praying for the state's prosperity. He extended greetings, wishing for happiness and success, amid talks of a possible cabinet expansion during this period.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday performed a traditional havan and offered prayers at his residence on the occasion of the Hindu New Year and the first day of Chaitra Navratri. He also performed jalaabhishek to Lord Shiva and sought blessings for the state. During the rituals, Dhami prayed to Maa Adi Shakti Bhagwati and Lord Mahadev for the happiness, prosperity, and well-being of all the people of the state, as well as for the continued progress and development of Uttarakhand.

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In a separate post on X, the Chief Minister extended greetings to residents. "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the state on the Hindu New Year. This sacred occasion symbolises new energy, fresh resolutions, and positive change, inspiring us to move forward in harmony with our culture and values. May God bless this New Year with happiness, prosperity, peace, and success in all your lives. Let us all come together to strengthen our resolve towards harmony, service, and nation-building," he said.

समस्त प्रदेशवासियों को हिंदू नवसंवत्सर की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। यह पावन अवसर नवीन ऊर्जा, नए संकल्प और सकारात्मक बदलाव का प्रतीक है, जो हमें अपनी संस्कृति और मूल्यों के साथ आगे बढ़ने की प्रेरणा देता है। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि यह नववर्ष आप सभी के जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि,… pic.twitter.com/Ud1NUaDdAl — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) March 19, 2026

Earlier, Dhami extended greetings to the people of the state on the Hindu New Year, Vikram Samvat 2083, wishing for prosperity, good health and renewed energy in their lives. In a post on X, the Chief Minister said, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the state on the Hindu New Year. May Vikram Samvat 2083 bring happiness, prosperity, good health, and new energy into the lives of all of you. I pray to God that this new Year establishes new dimensions of development, well-being, and prosperity for the state, and brings progress and joy to the life of every family."

Cabinet Expansion on the Cards

Meanwhile, discussions have intensified in Uttarakhand from the government to the BJP organisation regarding a possible expansion of the Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's cabinet during this auspicious period. At present, five ministerial positions remain vacant in the cabinet.

Sources told ANI that the performance records of MLAs are being closely evaluated for potential induction into the cabinet. Additionally, more than two dozen party leaders are likely to be appointed as "Daitvadhari" (equivalent to Ministers of State).

According to sources, multiple rounds of discussions have already taken place with the party's national leadership regarding the cabinet expansion. Once the groundwork between the government and the organisation is finalised, both for cabinet positions and Daitvadhari appointments, the expansion could be announced during Navratri itself. (ANI)