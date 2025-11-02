RJD leader Sanjay Yadav criticised the NDA government over Bihar's law and order after JDU candidate Anant Singh was arrested in a murder case. Yadav cited NCRB data and recent crimes to question the NDA's credibility on the issue.

RJD leader Sanjay Yadav on Sunday criticised the NDA government over the deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar. Reacting to the arrest of JDU's Mokama candidate Anant Singh in connection with the Dularchand Yadav murder case, Yadav questioned the NDA's credibility to lecture others on law and order.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Yadav cited the NCRB report, which shows that states with the highest crime rates are ruled by the BJP. He suggested that the NDA should introspect on its own performance rather than criticising others.

Yadav highlighted recent incidents of violence in Bihar, including the murder of a father-son duo in Ara and firing incidents in Rohtas. He questioned the NDA's moral authority to criticise others on law and order, given the state's poor record.

Yadav mentioned that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has been releasing a crime bulletin every week, which has been acknowledged by the Bihar government. He emphasised that crimes, including murders, have been occurring regularly in the state.

RJD Slams NDA on Law and Order, Cites NCRB Data

Speaking to reporters, Sanjay Yadav said, "The entire country knows about the law and order situation in Bihar. A father and son were murdered yesterday in Ara, and several rounds were fired in Rohtas, and they (NDA) are giving lectures on Jungle Raj. BJP-NDA should introspect on this. For one year, LoP Tejashwi Yadav has released a crime bulletin every week, and the Bihar Govt and police has also agreed that murders have taken place every week in Bihar. According to the NCRB report of 2023, the top five states with the highest crime rate are BJP-ruled states."

He further stated that Uttar Pradesh is ranked at the top in terms of crimes, followed by Bihar. "Bihar is at the top in poverty, unemployment, migration, and school dropout rate. Per capita income is lowest in Bihar. For the last two decades, there has been an NDA government here. Whatever jobs were created were given when Tejashwi Yadav was Deputy CM. On November 2, 2023, 1,20,000 appointment letters were distributed. NDA spoke about 19 lakh jobs in 2020. What is the report on it? PM Modi could not give 1 crore government jobs in the last 11 years in the country, and they are saying that they wil give jobs in Bihar? The Home Minister is sitting in Bihar, and their candidate is committing murder in Bihar. They have created a manifesto in 26 seconds and not speaking about their vision," he added.

JDU Candidate Anant Singh Arrested in Murder Case

Earlier, Anant Kumar Singh, the Janata Dal (United) candidate from Mokama, was arrested in the early hours today by Patna Police in connection with the murder case of a Jan Suraaj supporter, Dularchand Yadav, the Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya Sharma said.

Jan Suraaj Party's candidate, Piyush Priyadarshi, told ANI over the phone that Anant Singh should have been arrested sooner, as he added, "This is a good gesture, but it would have been good had they taken action sooner. Today, he was moving around in a convoy of 50 vehicles and even participated in election campaigning. When an FIR was registered against him, he should have been arrested sooner. But better late than never."

On October 30, Dularchand Yadav was killed during firing between the two sides while campaigning for the Bihar assembly elections in Mokama.

SSP said Anant Singh has been arrested along with two associates, Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram. All three will be presented before the magistrate.

"On 30 October, there was a clash between two groups of competing candidates. Stones were pelted, resulting in injuries. A dead body was recovered after the incident. The deceased, Dularchand Yadav, aged 75 years, was a resident of the village where this clash occurred... Both sides registered complaints, and the police began investigating the case... Based on evidence, eyewitness accounts, and the post-mortem report of the deceased, it appears that the Model Code of Conduct was violated, which is a serious issue. It was found that all this happened in the presence of the candidate, Anant Singh, who is also the main accused in the case. Anant Singh has been arrested. His accomplices, Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram, have also been arrested with him... All three will be presented before the magistrate, and due investigation will follow," SSP Patna, Kartikeya K Sharma said while addressing the media on Sunday.

Police Officials Suspended, ECI Orders Transfers

On Saturday, two station house officers (SHOs) were suspended in connection with the murder case, officials confirmed.

According to the Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) of Patna, Ghoswari SHO Madhusudan Kumar and Bhadaur SHO Ravi Ranjan have been suspended in the case.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered the immediate transfer of key administrative and police officials posted from the Mokama Assembly constituency and directed disciplinary action against them. According to an official statement from the poll body, the Commission has approved the transfer of Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Barh-cum-Returning Officer, Chandan Kumar; Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Barh-1, Rakesh Kumar; and SDPO Barh-2, Abhishek Singh, in connection with Mokama Assembly Constituency. (ANI)