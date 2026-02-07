Parliamentary Minister Kiren Rijiju warned the Opposition against politicizing military operations for fame, citing 'serious repercussions'. He noted the government has kept the 1962 Henderson Brooks-Bhagat report secret to avoid using it as a political tool.

Rijiju Warns Opposition Against Politicising Military Operations

Parliamentary Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday urged the Opposition not to discuss the military operations to "gain fame and do politics", warning that it could have "serious repercussions" on the future of the military leadership. Asserting that every member of the House must adhere to Parliamentary rules, Rijiju noted the "irresponsible" behaviour of the Opposition. "If every Military Operation and Wars are to be discussed in a manner to gain fame & to do politics, it will have serious repercussions on the future Military leadership. I've never seen such irresponsible opposition leaders. Every member must speak as per Parliamentary rules," he said in a post on X.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Cites Secret 1962 War Report

Rijiju was adding to his post on X, in which he mentioned that the government has kept the Henderson Brooks-Bhagat report, which indicted Jawaharlal Nehru's government for the "humiliating defeat at the hands of the Chinese PLA" in 1962. Rijiju has said, "Our Govt is led by a mature leader. Since 1962, the Henderson Brooks-Bhagat Commission report has remained secret. It indicted the Nehru Govt for the humiliating defeat at the hands of the Chinese PLA. Our Govt has never declassified it as a defence matter that can't be used as a political tool."

Row Over Rahul Gandhi's Remarks in Parliament

This comes amid ongoing political tensions after the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, was stopped from quoting the "unpublished memoir" of former Army Chief General MM Naravane during the motion of thanks on the President's Address in Lok Sabha in the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament. The Opposition leader had attempted to cite the "memoir" while discussing the 2020 China standoff in eastern Ladakh, triggering a heated confrontation inside Parliament.

BJP leaders argued that quoting the "unpublished work" violated House rules and risked demoralising the armed forces, escalating an all-out slugfest between the ruling party and the opposition. (ANI)