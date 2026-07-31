Union Minister Kiren Rijiju appealed to Opposition parties for smooth Parliament functioning, urging them to debate bills. He said they can't accuse the govt of passing bills without discussion after they skipped the debate on a key amendment.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday appealed to all political parties to ensure the smooth functioning of Parliament, urging Opposition MPs to participate in debates on important Bills instead of later alleging that the government passed legislation without discussion.

'You Have Lost Your Opportunity'

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Rijiju said the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill was passed during the day, and all members were given an opportunity to participate in the debate. "Honourable Chairman Sir, an important Bill was passed today and we wanted everyone to participate in it. Time was allocated for it in the Business Advisory Committee. You people should not go out and say why the Bill was passed without discussion?" Rijiju said.

"You go on the news and say that the Government does not discuss the Bill. They pass the Bill without discussion. You cannot accuse us of this. You have lost your opportunity," the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said.

He said he had repeatedly urged Congress MPs to participate in the discussion. "I have repeatedly called on the Congress colleagues to discuss the important Registration of Birth and Death Amendment Bill, which has been passed today. But none of the Opposition colleagues has taken part in the discussion of this Bill. This is unfortunate. Please do not do this in the future," he said.

Rijiju further said that people had elected MPs to raise issues and participate in parliamentary debates. "The public will ask for an answer that we have sent you to the Parliament to speak up. But you do not take part in the Bill."

Lok Sabha Adjourned Amid Protests

Amid heavy noise and protests by the Opposition, Lok Sabha proceedings were later adjourned till 11 am on Monday, August 3. Before adjourning the House, Speaker Om Birla called upon Opposition members not to disrupt proceedings and to allow Question Hour to proceed, asserting that the dignity of the House and the Parliament complex should be maintained during the proceedings. (ANI)