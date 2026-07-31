Opposition MPs performed a 'nukkad natak' in the Parliament complex to protest the alleged Ram Mandir donation 'theft'. Led by Pappu Yadav as a 'priest', they also demanded Home Minister Amit Shah's presence in the house.

Opposition Stages Theatrical Protest in Parliament

The Parliament complex turned into a stage on Friday, in an unusual display of protest, as opposition MPs used street theatre to target the central government over a range of issues, with the alleged Ram Mandir donation "theft" row taking centre stage.

The opposition also demanded accountability from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging he join the ongoing Parliamentary proceedings and answer for the recent police action faced by the protesting students.

As slogans of "Chanda chor, gaddi chhod", "Jawab tumko dena hoga" and "Amit Shah, sadan mein aao!" echoed through the Parliament complex, Purnia MP Pappu Yadav emerged dressed in saffron robes, portraying a temple priest collecting offerings from devotees. He carried a photograph of Ayodhya's Lord Ram.

The symbolic performance unfolded like a nukkad natak. Fellow opposition MPs played the role of devotees, stepping forward to place donations into a collection box. However, in a dramatic twist, the "priest" quietly slipped the money into his own pocket instead of the donation box, prompting an SP MP, acting as a devotee, to confront him over the "illegal" action.

Opposition MPs on Friday staged a unique protest against the central government in the Parliament complex, while demanding accountability on several issues, including the alleged Ram Mandir donation 'theft'.

Denying any wrongdoing, the "priest" insisted no donation had been stolen before making a theatrical escape from the confrontational crowd of angry "devotees", drawing attention to the opposition's allegations through satire and symbolism.

Supreme Court Oversees SIT Probe

The opposition has been raising the issue of alleged Ram Mandir donation theft before the public while demanding answers from the concerned authorities.

Earlier on July 27, the Uttar Pradesh government informed the Supreme Court that, in compliance with its earlier directions, it has constituted a fresh Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kiran S to investigate the alleged embezzlement of donations made at Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The SIT also comprises a Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Superintendent of Police (SP) and Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Solicitor General of India (SGI) Tushar Mehta informed the Court.

Taking note of the State's submission, the Supreme Court directed the SIT to submit a status report within two weeks. A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana also directed that a forensic auditor be associated with the SIT after the Solicitor General agreed to the Court's suggestion, observing that the probe concerns allegations of possible embezzlement of trust funds.

The matter will now be taken up after two weeks. The Court noted that the investigation had already commenced and that the addition of a forensic auditor was necessary in view of the nature of the allegations.

Meanwhile, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day today amid sloganeering and ruckus.