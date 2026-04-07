AIADMK's Leema Rose, wife of 'Lottery King' Santiago Martin, is the richest candidate in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. She declared movable assets of Rs 139.62 crore and immovable assets of Rs 909.94 crore in her nomination affidavit.

Richest Candidate in the Fray

Leema Rose, wife of Lottery King Santiago Martin, contesting from AIADMK on Monday, filed her nomination from the Lalgudi constituency, making her the richest candidate in the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

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In her election affidavit, Leema Rose declared an income of Rs 9.82 crore for 2024-25. Her husband, Santiago Martin's income of Rs 11.39 crore, while their son Jose Daison Martin has declared Rs 19.56 crore. The affidavit shows Leema Rose holds movable assets worth Rs 139.62 crore and immovable assets of Rs 909.94 crore. Santiago Martin's movable and immovable assets are Rs 3,262.01 crore and Rs 887.36 crore, respectively, and Jose Daison Martin has movable assets of Rs 225.56 crore and immovable assets of Rs 439.21 crore. Leema Rose's educational qualification is Class VI.

Tamil Nadu's Political Arena

This comes amidst the ongoing heated political campaign within Tamil Nadu ahead of polling in the state on April 23, followed by results on May 4. The main electoral contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which also includes Congress, DMDK, and the VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to make his electoral debut with TVK, attempting to turn the upcoming elections into a three-way contest.

NDA Confident of Victory

Earlier on Sunday, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu election in-charge Piyush Goyal on Sunday exuded confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will emerge as victorious and form the next government in Tamil Nadu.

Exuding confidence that NDA will emerge as victorious, Goyal said, "A superb campaign has started. Tomorrow, all our candidates will be filing the nomination and there is a lot of enthusiasm on the ground. We will certainly defeat anti-Tamil Nadu, anti-India forces of DMK and Congress and NDA will emerge as victorious, forming the next government in Tamil Nadu and serving the people of the state with welfare and development..." (ANI)