Is there a new twist in the RG Kar case? The victim's family is now demanding the arrest of three more people, including former Panihati MLA Nirmal Ghosh, in connection with the assault and murder of the female doctor at RG Kar Hospital.

RG Kar Case: The RG Kar case might be taking a new turn. The victim's family is now demanding the arrest of three more people in connection with the assault and murder of the female doctor at the hospital. They have specifically named former Panihati MLA Nirmal Ghosh.

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Victim's family demands three more arrests

Along with Ghosh, the family also wants Somnath Das and Sanjib Mukherjee arrested. The victim's family approached the Sealdah court on Wednesday with this demand. They have made some serious allegations. The family claims these three men obstructed a second post-mortem of the victim's body. They also allege that the body was cremated in a hurry, without handing over the necessary documents to them.

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Based on these allegations, the family is now pushing for the arrest of the former MLA and the other two men. On Wednesday, they filed a petition in the Sealdah court, asking for the three to be taken into custody for questioning. A CBI lawyer was also present in court for the hearing.

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