R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital is under scrutiny following two patient deaths within three days. One patient with chest pain died after allegedly being forced to walk to a toilet due to the lack of a stretcher. This tragedy followed another incident where a man died in a malfunctioning lift.

A shocking case of alleged medical negligence has emerged from R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, where a patient reportedly died after being forced to walk to the toilet due to lack of basic facilities. The incident marks the second death at the hospital within just three days, intensifying scrutiny over infrastructure and patient care lapses.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The deceased, identified as Biswajit Samanta, had been admitted to the trauma care unit after complaining of severe chest pain. While initial treatment reportedly began promptly, his condition worsened following an incident linked to the absence of essential support services. According to his family, he was made to walk nearly 100 metres to access a toilet, as no stretcher or assistance was available.

Relatives allege that the physical strain aggravated his already critical condition, ultimately leading to his death. The incident has sparked outrage, with family members pointing to serious gaps in hospital management and emergency response systems.

Also Read: Sambhal accident: Speeding car, tempo collision kills 3, injures 12

Second Death Raises Serious Safety Concerns

This tragedy comes close on the heels of another fatal incident at the same hospital, where a man died after being trapped in a malfunctioning lift. The back-to-back incidents have raised alarming questions about safety standards and accountability within one of Kolkata’s major government-run healthcare institutions.

In the earlier case, police alleged gross negligence, stating that staff failed to respond in time while the victim remained trapped in the elevator. Authorities described the lapse as severe, with officials even telling a court that the incident turned a public utility into a “tool for murder.”

The latest death has further intensified criticism, with growing concerns over inadequate infrastructure, shortage of staff, and poor emergency handling. Families and patient advocates are now demanding urgent reforms, better accountability, and improved basic facilities to prevent such tragedies in the future.

With two deaths in less than 72 hours, the spotlight is firmly on hospital authorities, as questions mount over systemic failures in patient care. The incidents underscore the urgent need for stronger oversight and immediate corrective measures to ensure that such preventable losses of life are not repeated.

Also Read: Sathankulam custodial death: Madurai court to deliver verdict Monday