Telangana CM Revanth Reddy visited Bharat Future City to review preparations for the Invest Telangana Global Summit–2026. He also laid the foundation stone for the NIUM campus and directed officials to attract global industrialists.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday visited Young India Skills University in Bharat Future City and reviewed preparations for the Invest Telangana Global Summit–2026, scheduled to be held from December 7 to 9, according to the Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

During his visit, Reddy also laid the foundation stone for the construction of the National Institute of Urban Management (NIUM) campus in Bharat Future City.

In a post on X, the CM said he had reviewed preparations for the global summit and the ongoing construction works at Young India Skills University. “I have toured Bharat Future City and reviewed the preparations for the Invest Telangana Global Summit–2026, scheduled from December 7 to 9, as well as the construction works of Young India Skills University,” he said.

CM sets vision for Global Summit and Future City

Reddy said he had directed officials to ensure that the summit arrangements reflect Telangana's position on the international stage. “I have instructed the officials to ensure that the global summit arrangements are conducted in a manner that showcases Telangana's stature on the international stage and attracts industrialists from both within the country and abroad,” he said.

Highlighting the state's plans for Bharat Future City, Reddy said, “Our goal is to transform Future City into a hub for world-class investments, skill development, and modern urban planning,” he added.

Telangana pitches for Hyundai manufacturing plant

Earlier on Friday, Reddy pitched Hyderabad as an ideal location for Hyundai to establish car manufacturing. A delegation of Hyundai Motors India Engineering (HMIE) led by managing director Changyeon Cho met the Chief Minister at the Bodhi Pavilion, according to the release by the Chief Minister’s office.

The CM said the government is ready to provide all possible support to encourage manufacturing in Telangana.

“We are centrally located in the country, and Hyderabad is known for being cosmopolitan, safest and having the most livable conditions among the six metropolitan Indian cities.” (ANI)