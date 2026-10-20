The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has announced that the state will receive rains even on Vijayadashami (Tuesday, October 20) due to the trough. Alluri Sitarama Raju, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, and Nellore districts will experience light to moderate rains with scattered lightning.

The remaining districts in the state might also see light to moderate scattered rainfall. Some places will get rain, while other areas will remain dry.

APSDMA has warned farmers, agricultural laborers, and cattle herders to stay alert because of the lightning risk. People must avoid open spaces when thunderstorms begin. Taking shelter under trees or near electric poles is dangerous. The authority has advised citizens to stay safe.