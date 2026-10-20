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AP and Telangana Weather Alert: IMD Forecasts Heavy Showers On Dussehra, Check Full Details
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana weather update for October 20, 2026: Check the latest IMD rain alerts, heavy rainfall warnings, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds forecast for Hyderabad, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.
Rains in Telugu states today
Rain Alert: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says the Bay of Bengal weather conditions will bring scattered rains across the Telugu states. Andhra Pradesh will experience thunderstorms and lightning in several districts. Telangana will also see thunderstorms and lightning showers in a few areas. The weather departments have warned that the Telugu states will continue to receive rainfall until October 22.
Rains in Andhra Pradesh
The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has announced that the state will receive rains even on Vijayadashami (Tuesday, October 20) due to the trough. Alluri Sitarama Raju, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, and Nellore districts will experience light to moderate rains with scattered lightning.
The remaining districts in the state might also see light to moderate scattered rainfall. Some places will get rain, while other areas will remain dry.
APSDMA has warned farmers, agricultural laborers, and cattle herders to stay alert because of the lightning risk. People must avoid open spaces when thunderstorms begin. Taking shelter under trees or near electric poles is dangerous. The authority has advised citizens to stay safe.
Rains in 8 Telangana districts, yellow alert
The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has announced that some districts in Telangana will receive rainfall today (Tuesday). Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts will see scattered rains from afternoon to night.
These regions will not get widespread rainfall. Only one or two places will receive rain, while the rest will remain dry. Hyderabad city and other parts of the state will mostly experience dry weather.
Weather warnings indicate that some areas will face thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds blowing at 30 to 40 kilometers per hour. People in these regions must stay alert based on the local conditions.
Daytime heat and night temperature drops
Telangana will continue to experience normal daytime heat and sunshine despite the rain forecast. However, night and early morning temperatures will likely drop from Tuesday. This will bring a slight chill during the morning and night hours. Rainy areas might see local temperature changes due to cloudy weather and gusty winds. People should note that the entire state will not have the same weather.
Record level rains in Chennai
Heavy rains are severely impacting Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu. Floodwaters have submerged several areas in North Chennai. Rainwater has flooded the roads and disrupted traffic movement. Residential areas in some parts have also gone underwater. The Parry's area in the city recorded around 36.3 centimeters of rainfall in 24 hours. The Kathivakkam area also received extremely heavy rainfall.
The India Meteorological Department has warned that Chennai and several other districts in the state will receive heavy rains because the Northeast Monsoon has become active. Some areas will see heavy to very heavy rainfall until October 21, and the rains might continue after that. Weather forecasts indicate that Chennai and its surrounding areas will feel the rain impact until October 22.
Precautions people must take
People must follow certain safety measures because of the rain forecasts in the Telugu states and Tamil Nadu.
- People must not stand under trees or near electric poles during lightning strikes.
- Citizens should move into a safe building and avoid open spaces during thunderstorms and lightning.
- Commuters must stay alert while traveling on waterlogged roads in heavy rain areas.
- Farmers and agricultural laborers should check the weather conditions before starting their farm work.
Overall, several districts in Andhra Pradesh have a rain forecast for Tuesday, while only a few districts in Telangana will see scattered rains. Heavy rains are already showing a severe impact in Chennai. People should follow the latest warnings from APSDMA and IMD because weather conditions can change quickly.
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