West Bengal Weather October 20: Kolkata to See Clear Skies, Check Latest Forecast
West Bengal weather update for October 20, 2026: Check the latest IMD alerts for Kolkata, North Bengal and South Bengal, current weather observations, rain forecast and the latest outlook for winter's arrival.
Today's weather update
West Bengal will not see any major weather changes during this Durga Pujo phase. The latest forecast shows mostly dry weather for Kolkata and most South Bengal districts on Tuesday. North Bengal also shows no signs of heavy rain right now. People might feel uncomfortable during the day due to heat and high humidity.
Navami weather forecast
The weather office recorded 29.4 degrees Celsius at Alipore in Kolkata. The city forecast predicts a minimum temperature around 25 degrees and a maximum around 32 degrees Celsius. The sky will remain mostly clear, but it might get partly cloudy by late afternoon or evening.
Kolkata faces hot and humid conditions
Kolkata and a few South Bengal districts received some rain on Saptami, but the weather office predicted better conditions from Maha Ashtami onwards. The city has very low chances of heavy rain right now. The sun will shine brighter during the day, and pandal hoppers will face heat-related discomfort outdoors.
South Bengal weather update
Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, and North and South 24 Parganas will see changing sky conditions based on local factors. The weather department cannot confirm identical weather for all South Bengal districts right now.
Will South Bengal get rain?
South Bengal finally gets some relief from rain alerts. Kolkata and other southern districts will mostly experience dry weather. The latest forecast confirms very low chances of rain across most parts of the state during this phase of Durga Pujo.
North Bengal weather forecast
Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, and Malda will experience different weather conditions. The latest forecast predicts favorable weather for most parts of North Bengal right now. Hilly areas might see some passing clouds. People need to watch the next weather bulletin to know about upcoming rain changes.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMD on major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclone warnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.