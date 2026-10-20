CJI Surya Kant inaugurated the new Ladakh Bench of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh in Leh. The new bench is a significant step towards bringing justice closer to the people of Ladakh, especially those in remote and far-flung areas.

In a historic milestone for the administration of justice in the Union Territory of Ladakh, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, on Sunday, inaugurated the newly established Ladakh Bench of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh at Melongthang, Leh. The establishment of the Bench marks a significant step towards bringing justice closer to the people of Ladakh, particularly those residing in remote and far-flung areas, by reducing the hardships, time and expenditure involved in travelling to Srinagar or Jammu for judicial proceedings.

Dignitaries Grace the Occasion

The dais was graced by CJI Surya Kant; Justice M M Sundresh, Justice P S Narasimha and Justice Arun Palli, Judges of the Supreme Court of India; R Venkataramani, Attorney General of India; Vinai Kumar Saxena, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh; Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati, Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh; Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Sindhu Sharma and Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Judges of the High Court; and Ashish Kumar Kundra, Chief Secretary, Union Territory of Ladakh.

The occasion was further graced by Justice Tashi Rabstan, former Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh; all the Judges of the High Court, accompanied by their spouses; the Director General of Police, Law Secretary, Administrative Secretaries and senior officers of the army, civil administration, police and other departments of the Union Territory of Ladakh. Officers of the High Court Registry, headed by MK Sharma, Registrar General, Additional Solicitors General of India (ASGIs), Deputy Solicitors General of India (DSGIs) and Presidents of the Bar Associations of Leh and Kargil also attended the ceremony.

Inauguration Ceremony and Welcome Address

Upon his arrival, the CJI was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour, following which he unveiled the inauguration plaque. A group photograph was taken, followed by a guided tour of the Court Complex. The formal proceedings commenced with the National Song and National Anthem, followed by a welcome address by Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati, Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

In his address, Bhati emphasised that access to justice had been the guiding principle behind the establishment of the Ladakh Bench. He observed that, under the visionary leadership of the CJI, the establishment of a constitutional Court in one of the highest-altitude regions of the world marked a historic milestone in bringing justice closer to the people, particularly those residing in remote and geographically challenging areas of Ladakh. The CJI also virtually inaugurated the Green Wall, symbolising the judiciary’s commitment to environmental conservation. The initiative was marked by the presentation of planters to the dignitaries and screening of a short video.

In his special address, Vinai Kumar Saxena, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, termed the establishment of the Ladakh Bench a historic milestone in strengthening access to justice in the region. He also highlighted the significance of the Green Wall initiative in promoting environmental conservation and ecological sustainability in Ladakh.

Justice MM Sundresh, Justice P S Narasimha and Justice Arun Palli, Judges of the Supreme Court of India, and R Venkataramani, Attorney General of India, also addressed the gathering on the occasion.

Launch of Digital and Environmental Initiatives

A major highlight of the ceremony was the launch of four significant initiatives by the Chief Justice of India, comprising the Green Wall and digital initiatives, namely, the e-Filing Portal and Document Management System (DMS) for the Ladakh Bench and the Online Recruitment Portal of the High Court. The e-Filing Portal will enable advocates and litigants, particularly those from remote areas, to file cases electronically without travelling to the Court, while the DMS will facilitate digital management of judicial records. The Online Recruitment Portal will streamline recruitment in the High Court and District Judiciary, promoting transparency, accessibility and efficiency.

A Fully IT-Enabled, Paperless Court

Significantly, the Ladakh Bench shall function as a fully IT-enabled, paperless Court, equipped with modern digital infrastructure. The Court Complex also houses a dedicated Digitisation Centre, Filing Counter, Bar Room, Litigants’ Sitting Area, Conference Room and Video Conferencing (VC) Room, ensuring efficient and technology-driven judicial functioning.

The CJI Surya Kant also initiated work for the installation of solar power systems at 11 locations, reinforcing the judiciary’s commitment to renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure.

CJI Emphasises Role of Technology and Legal Aid

In his Presidential address, the CJI emphasised the role of technology and legal aid in ensuring access to justice in Ladakh and appreciated the e-Initiatives launched to overcome geographical barriers.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Ashish Kundra, Chief Secretary, Union Territory of Ladakh, followed by the National Song and National Anthem. The inauguration of the Ladakh Bench, together with the launch of digital and infrastructure initiatives, heralds a new chapter in the judicial history of Ladakh, reaffirming the judiciary’s commitment to accessible, efficient, technology-enabled and citizen-centric justice, while ensuring that geographical distances and difficult terrain do not become barriers to the administration of justice. (ANI)