Former litigant Mahant Dharmdas demands the dissolution of the Ram Mandir trust amid an embezzlement probe, insisting all assets be registered in the Deity's name. He supported the 15-day extension for the SIT's investigation into the matter.

Mahant Dharmdas Demands Trust's Dissolution

Former litigant for Ram Lalla, Mahant Dharmdas, on Friday demanded that the Ram Mandir trust be dissolved and all assets donated to the temple be registered in the name of the Deity, amid the ongoing probe into alleged embezzlement of donations.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Mahant Dharmdas expressed confidence in the Special Investigation Team (SIT), saying the extension of the investigation by 15 days was a "good decision" and that those responsible should be brought to justice. He said the probe would take time as the matter was serious and linked to the faith of millions of devotees.

"The investigation the SIT is conducting will take time. This is no trivial matter. The Ram Janmabhoomi issue is a matter of faith. It is the SIT's job to ensure that whoever is responsible for such acts is brought to justice. We have faith that the SIT will conduct an impartial investigation," he said.

The Ram Mandir donation embezzlement controversy began after an FIR was registered on June 25 over the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. The Trust has maintained that it is committed to a fair investigation and to preserving the faith of devotees

He also expressed confidence in the state government, saying Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath understands the functioning of temples and ashrams. "CM Yogi Adityanath is in charge, and he understands how temples and ashrams operate. Extending the SIT's investigation period by 15 days is an excellent move. If the police are determined to get the facts, they have different methods to make a person speak. If the money belongs to the Deity, the assets should be in the Deity's name. Instead, the trust has registered everything in its own name. I want the trust to be dissolved, and all the assets offered to the Deity to be registered in the Deity's name..."Mahant Dharmdas told ANI.

'Sentiments of Devotees Wounded,' Says Another Mahant

Earlier, Mahant Sitaram Das Ji Maharaj termed the alleged embezzlement of temple donations a matter of grave concern and said it had hurt the sentiments of devotees. "The alleged theft of donations from the temple has deeply wounded the sentiments and souls of the entire community...the active involvement of anti-Ram, anti-country, and anti-national elements in this matter is also regrettable...who likened Sanatan Dharma to diseases like Dengue, Malaria, or AIDS are the ones who have now united to strike a blow against Lord Ram and Sanatan Dharma...an SIT is investigating the matter, the truth will be fully revealed, and not a single guilty person will be spared," he told ANI.

He also thanked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for extending the SIT's time to complete its probe by 15 days, saying the extension would help investigators gather all facts and evidence related to the case. "I express my gratitude to CM Yogi Adityanath for extending the timeframe by 15 days so that all facts, evidence, and details can be brought before society...bulldozers will roll, and the followers of Sanatan Dharma will receive justice," Mahant Sitaram Maharaj added.

SIT Investigation Intensifies

Further, police impounded a car belonging to Avinash Shukla, another accused arrested in the alleged Ram Temple donation embezzlement case. The vehicle was recovered from Kaushalpuri Colony and has been kept at the Ram Janmabhoomi Police Station.

According to police, Avinash Shukla was sent to the Ayodhya District Jail on Friday night following his arrest. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been granted a 15-day extension to complete its investigation.

The extension has been given to enable the SIT to widen the scope of its probe and conduct a comprehensive inquiry into all aspects of the case. The investigation will be expanded further to ensure that every angle is thoroughly examined and that no guilty person is spared.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday intensified its probe in the alleged donation embezzlement case and is currently questioning accused Avinash Shukla at the Special Operations Group (SOG) office in Ayodhya. Ayodhya Circle Officer (CO) Ashutosh Tiwari and several other officials are present at the interrogation. Avinash Shukla, who was associated with the counting of Ram temple offerings, was presented in the Ayodhya court on Thursday and sent on 24-hour police remand. Earlier, on June 28, a team led by Circle Officer (CO) Ashutosh Kumar had visited Avinash Shukla's residence in Ayodhya to conduct inquiries and gather evidence. (ANI)