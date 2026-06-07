Telangana CM Revanth Reddy laid the foundation for an international fruit market in Koheda. He attacked the Centre for delaying projects like the Metro rail expansion and slammed former CM KCR for obstructing the state's development.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy laid foundation stone for International Integrated Fruit Market and Integrated Sub Registrar office complex at Koheda on Sunday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

CM Slams Centre, KCR Over Pending Projects

Reddy fired a salve at the Union Government for not "approving" the Metro rail expansion project and also procuring Paddy despite making several pleas by the state government, an official statement released on Sunday said.

"The Chief Minister declared a fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi until the centre approves the pending projects and ' Kedi' ( KCR) for obstructing the development projects taken up by the government," it added.

Addressing a public meeting after the event, the CM accused the Union Ministers Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay of making "reckless" statements "without helping" the state in getting approval of the pending projects.

Reddy said that he resolved to get the approval for metro rail expansion, secure national project status to Palamuru Rangareddy lift scheme and central funds for Adilabad and Nizamabad airports.

"I will ensure the centre procures every single grain if Modi is ousted and Rahul Gandhi becomes Prime Minister. Let's see how they deny permissions for the Metro expansion and refuse to allocate funds for the Adilabad and Warangal airports. I will fight against anyone--be it the 'Kedi sleeping in his farmhouse or Modi in Delhi", the CM declared.

Continuing tirade against Kishan Reddy, the Chief Minister said that he will not be intimidated by the union ministers' threats just because of power at the centre.

"We are striving to secure the necessary funds by maintaining cordial relations with the Centre," the statement quoting Reddy said.

Reddy Accuses BRS of Obstructing Development

The CM took a broadside at the BRS for creating hurdles in the development of the Bharat Future City, Regional Ring Road, new Airports and Palamuru Rangareddy project.

"BRS leaders are threatening to scrap Bharat Future City. The opposition was also stalling the construction of the Tummidihatti project. The BRS leaders are taking to the streets and staging protests whenever any development work is proposed," Reddy said.

CM Reddy warned that the BRS would "lose the main opposition status" if they continue to oppose the development and the ' Car' ( symbol of the BRS) will "crash in the next elections".

"KCR made the statement during the BRS rule that he would camp on-site to build the Palamuru-Rangareddy project, but instead, he sat in his farmhouse in an inebriated condition ", the CM charged, as quoted by the release.

Development Plans for the State

The State government is committed to build 'Bharat Future City' to address the harm caused to locals by pollution from pharmaceutical industries, Reddy said.

"We will bring 500 world-renowned companies to Bharat Future City", CM Revanth Reddy said that the government will also set up a Tomato sauce factory in the Kandukur area and the operations at the fruit market will commence by December.

"The entire fruit market will be ready in two years as the government is ready to release funds to the fruit market through the 'Green Channel'. Ministers T Nageshwara Rao and D D Sridhar Babu were entrusted with the responsibility for the completion of the fruit market expeditiously. We are constructing the fruit market spanning 240 acres to ensure that produce--such as milk, fruits, and vegetables--is easily accessible to everyone. We hope that the Koheda Fruit Market will bring us further recognition, much like the international airport," it added.

The Chief Minister noted that the farmers in Ranga Reddy district used to work hard to supply fruits, vegetables, and milk to the people of Hyderabad.

"With the rise of real estate, agriculture activity has declined and Hyderabad has transformed into an international city. We are currently unable to fully meet the needs of the city's residents. We are even importing Coriander from neighboring states. Telangana farmers are cultivating only crops like Paddy, Maize, Cotton, and Chili. In fact, vegetable prices have skyrocketed during the Modi government's tenure and we should cultivate every type of fruit in our region," it read out.

Criticism of Previous BRS Govt's Projects

CM Revanth Reddy said that "Kaleshwar Rao" used to go around boasting about the Kaleshwaram project.

"The Kaleshwaram project turned into 'Kuleshwaram' (a ruined project) and Rs one lakh crore were washed away in the Godavari. Yet, we have now cultivated paddy at record levels without receiving even a single drop of water from Kaleshwaram. Harish Rao gave advice to KCR and now the BRS leader was struggling in the farm house with ailments," it read out.

Improving Infrastructure and Revenue Management

Stating that 60 per cent of the revenue comes from Ranga Reddy district alone, the Chief Minister said the government was utilising the funds to implement welfare schemes across the state.

"It was unfortunate that the revenue-generating Sub Registrar offices lacked basic amenities. Since the Registration wing alone was generating an annual revenue of Rs 15,000 crore, the CM said that basic amenities must be provided for the people who contribute such significant revenue and are already developing 39 Sub-Registrar offices within the outer ring road into 12 clusters by constructing integrated complexes," it read out.

CM Highlights Government's Achievements and Welfare Schemes

CM Revanth Reddy reiterated that the Musi riverfront project will be completed against "all obstacles, curses and loud protests."

The Chief Minister explained the debt burden of Rs 8 lakh crore and his "18 hours of working a day with confidence to resolve issues."

"The CM is confident that the Praja Palana will continue until 2034," it added.

CM Revanth Reddy highlighted the schemes mainly issuing 15 lakh ration cards, distributing fine rice to 3.28 crore people, providing 200 units of free electricity, 4.5 lakh Indiramma houses and sanction of another 2.5 lakh houses, waiver of Rs 20,000 crore farm loans of 25 lakh farmers, bank linkage loans worth Rs 60,000 crore at zero interest to women groups, free bus travel for women benefiting Rs 10,000 crore and filling the jobs.

The Chief Minister said that " We are standing firm and resolving every problem after a decade of destruction in BRS rule, which is equivalent to 100 years".