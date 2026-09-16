Telangana CM Revanth Reddy defended suspending 20+ BRS MLAs, citing a 'half-naked protest' and abuse towards the Speaker. He said they violated rules set by the previous BRS govt. The suspension came after BRS demanded a debate on law and order.

CM Defends MLA Suspension

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday defended the suspension of over 20 BRS MLAs for the remainder of the Monsoon Session, alleging that BRS leaders staged a half-naked protest and abused the Speaker before being suspended for their non-discretionary behaviour.

According to the Information and Public Relations Department of Telangana, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also defended Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for wearing a black T-shirt in Parliament, declaring that if the Lok Sabha Speaker had issued orders prohibiting entry in T-shirts bearing slogans, they would have complied with the directions. However, the Lok Sabha Speaker did not impose such rules in Parliament, whereas the previous government itself formulated the rules governing conduct in the State Legislative Assembly, added CM Revanth Reddy.

“The Speaker is the one who protects the rights of every member in the House. The previous government itself formulated certain rules regarding the conduct of the Assembly. The Speaker issued directives in accordance with those very rules. The police implemented the Speaker's directives at Gate No. 3. Opposition leaders are talking about Rahul Gandhi wearing a black T-shirt in Parliament."

"If the Lok Sabha Speaker had given orders not to enter the premises wearing t-shirts containing slogans, they would have followed them. The Lok Sabha Speaker did not impose such rules in Parliament. However, the previous government itself formulated what rules should be in place in the Legislative Assembly. They hurled abuses at the police, staged a half-naked protest, and also abused the Speaker. Believing that they would apologise to the Speaker for this and discuss public issues, you (the Speaker) permitted them into the House. However, because they behaved by losing their discretion, you suspended them,” said CM Revanth Reddy.

Ruckus Over Adjournment Motion

CM Revanth Reddy's remarks came amidst the suspension of over 20 BRS MLAs for the remainder of the Monsoon Session for allegedly disrupting the House and raising slogans. The suspension came amid a ruckus when the BRS demanded discussion on the adjournment motion by KTR.

He had moved an adjournment motion in the Legislative Assembly seeking an immediate discussion on the alleged deterioration in the law and order situation in the state, including alleged threats against the Leader of the Opposition, K Chandrashekar Rao. KTR, along with other MLAs including T Harish Rao, G Jagadish Reddy, P Sabitha Indra Reddy, KP Vivekanand and Vijeyudu, submitted a notice under Rule 63 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Telangana Legislative Assembly. The notice sought discussion on the alleged “high-handedness/atrocities” by police against women MLAs, alleged death threats against KCR by Congress MLAs, and the overall law and order situation in Telangana.

Suspended BRS Leaders

Suspended leaders include, BRS working president KT Rama Rao, deputy leader in the House T Harish Rao along with MLAs Anil Jadhav, G Jagdish Reddy, Kaushik Reddy, Madhavaram Krishna Rao, Kova Lakshmi, Manik Rao, Chinta Prabhakar, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Prashanth Reddy, Marri Rajshekhar Reddy, Palla Rajeshwari Reddy, P Sabita Indira Reddy, Kalvakuntla Sanjay, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, D Sudheer Reddy, Vakiti Sunitha Laxma Reddy, Kaleru Venkatesh, Vijeyudu and KP Vivekananda.