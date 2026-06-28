Telangana CM Revanth Reddy challenged BRS and BJP to a special Assembly session to debate their tenures. He slammed the opposition for obstructing the Musi project and accused the previous BRS government of corruption and neglecting the poor.

Vow to Complete Musi Project

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the State Government is ready to hold a special session of the Assembly and Legislative Council sessions to debate on the performance of the 10 years of BRS rule, BJP's 12-year dispensation at the centre and two and a half years of Congress government in the Telangana State. Addressing a public meeting after laying foundation stones for a slew of development projects in Nalgonda today, the Chief Minister said that we are ready to convene a special session of the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council and debate the performance of the three political parties in power. We are also ready to discuss the manifestos of the BJP, BRS, and Congress. The CM demanded that the opposition parties write a letter to the Speaker and the Council Chairman. Let us settle the score in the Assembly, Reddy said.

In a scathing attack on the Opposition for obstructing the Musi Rejuvenation Project, CM Revanth Reddy reaffirmed that he will complete the Musi project. The Chief Minister warned that those who create hurdles for the Musi project will be dumped in the Musi River. "Pollution from the Musi River was causing women in Nalgonda to give birth to children with eye and limb deformities. Should we step down just because we are cleaning up the Musi River?" CM said.

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Scathing Attack on BRS Leadership

The CM launched a broadside at BRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao, and BRS leaders- KT Rama Rao and Harish Rao for spreading canards against the government. "Not a single woman was given a ministerial post during BRS's first five-year rule. Women have not forgotten," he said.

CM Revanth Reddy ridiculed the BRS leaders' propaganda of coming back to power. "How should we deal with those who listen to private phone conversations between husbands and wives? Should such a monstrous sinner return to power? Should those who amassed crores by leaking question papers return? Should the leaders who had the poor beaten up for demanding ration cards return to power? Should that monstrous sinner, who harassed Congress workers with false cases for ten years, return to power?" he asked.

Continuing the tirade against BRS leaders, the Chief Minister also questioned the opposition for not constructing houses for the poor. He said, "KCR built a 1,000-acre farmhouse in Gajwel, KTR in Janwada, and his daughter built farmhouses in Shankarpalli. Had houses been provided over the last ten years, twenty-five lakh poor people would have received homes. The BRS leaders dreamt of only " Gadi" (feudal mansions) and farmhouses. The Congress government provided 4.5 lakh houses to the poor. Indiramma Houses represent the self-respect of the poor."

Today, the poorer sections were also eating the very same fine rice that KCR (in his farmhouse) and KTR (in Janwada) consume, the CM said that not a single ration card was issued in ten years. "Our government has distributed lakhs of ration cards. The previous government supplied coarse rice to the poor, which was used as fodder for cattle. Now, we are supplying fine rice--at an allocation of 6 kg per person--to 3.28 crore people at a cost of Rs 16,000 crore every year," he added.

'Billa and Ranga' Spreading Lies

CM Revanth Reddy said that the Telangana society has already boycotted the BRS. "Billa and Ranga" ( KTR and Harish Rao) are notorious. They are going from village to village spreading lies. 'Shukracharya' was sitting in the farmhouse. 'Subhavudu' and 'Marichudu ' were not speaking the truth," he said.

The Chief Minister took strong exception to spreading lies by BRS leaders, claiming that Singareni was looted without a tender process. The people of Telangana know the BRS's true colours. Telangana people are fully aware of how Telangana was looted during the BRS rule.

Referring to the SLBC project, the CM lambasted the BRS President for neglecting the important project, which is a lifeline to the Nalgonda district. The Chief Minister assured that the project will be completed in the Congress government.

On Sacrifices and Telangana Struggle

"The BRS leaders campaign against 'Praja Palana', and the return of 'Papala Bhairavudu' (a malevolent tyrant) was. ridiculous. Why should 'Praja Palana' come to an end? Should this people-centric governance be ousted for providing Rs 27,000 crore in 'Rythu Bharosa' aid, waiving loans worth Rs 20,000 crore, establishing a Skill University, and implementing numerous development and welfare programs?" he said.

The CM strongly objected to the BRS leaders repeatedly claiming that they will come to power on a foundation of sacrifices. "Is resigning, triggering an election, and engaging in 'collections' (extortion/fund-raising) constitute sacrifice?" he asked.

CM Revanth Reddy also remembered the sacrifices of many leaders and activists during the Telangana struggle. "Konda Laxman Bapuji sacrificed his ministerial post for the sake of the state during the first Telangana movement. Komatireddy sacrificed his ministerial post for the state during the second Telangana movement. Komatireddy also undertook an indefinite hunger strike for the cause of the Telangana state. Ishan Reddy and Venugopal Reddy sacrificed their lives," he said.

"Aggipette Rao ( Harish Rao), who could get petrol worth a hundred rupees but not a ten-paise matchbox, held a ministerial post for ten years. It was KCR who put a debt burden of ₹8.11 lakh crore and wreaked havoc on Telangana in just ten years. Was it not causing destruction equivalent to a century's worth? What about the sacrifices made by Srikantha Chari, Constable Kishtaiah, and Yadaiah? How are we supposed to tolerate your plunder?" he added.

"The brothers-in-law are prowling around like wolves and claiming that people want BRS to return to power. The people do not want, and only your family desires it," the Chief Minister charged.

Congress Govt's Achievements vs BRS Failures

CM Revanth Reddy further highlighted the government's achievements by comparing them with those of the previous government. "200 units of free electricity for the homes of the poor were provided. We have spent Rs 1.56 lakh crore on farmers through various initiatives, including loan waivers, Rythu Bharosa, and farmer bonuses. Transformed agriculture into a celebration and are witnessing happiness in the eyes of the farmers. Telangana is number one in Paddy production in the country. We have repeatedly appealed to the Central Government to secure adequate urea. We set a record by procuring 80 lakh metric tonnes of Paddy. A record paddy production was achieved without receiving a single drop of water from Kaleshwaram," he said.

"Despite spending one lakh crore rupees to build Kaleshwaram, it turned into 'Kuleshwaram' (a collapsing structure). The State Government was introducing education from nursery to the 12th grade in government schools and striving to create hundreds of Ambedkars through quality public education. We are modernising government schools for the benefit of Dalits, Adivasis, tribals, and children from poor families. The government provided a permanent solution to the issue of SC categorisation, which had remained unresolved for a century. Our government also holds the distinction of providing 70,000 government jobs within a span of 30 months. We have upheld the self-respect of the unemployed," the Chief Minister said.

Further, the CM said that he laid the foundation stone for 6,300 kilometres of R&B roads at a cost of Rs 13,000 crore today. "The BRS have no future. We have buried the BRS in Nalgonda district," he added. (ANI)