Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed major health infrastructure projects, including a 3,000-bed hospital at GMCH and a 500-bed hospital at PMCH, stressing the importance of timely completion to enhance the state's healthcare system.

Reiterating the state government's commitment to building a stronger, modern, and future-ready healthcare system, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday reviewed the progress of major health infrastructure projects during his visit to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and the Pragjyotishpur Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

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CM reviews project at GMCH

The Chief Minister began his inspection at the GMCH campus, where he visited the proposed site of the upcoming 3,000-bed state-of-the-art hospital. Envisioned as one of the largest healthcare infrastructure projects in the region, the hospital is expected to significantly enhance Assam's capacity in patient care, medical education and advanced research. During the visit, Director of Medical Education Dr Manoj Choudhury, GMCH Principal Dr Achyut Baishya and other senior officials briefed the Chief Minister on the project's planning, design and implementation roadmap. Sarma reviewed the progress and stressed the importance of timely execution to ensure the project becomes a landmark addition to the state's healthcare ecosystem.

Inspection of Pragjyotishpur Medical College

Later, the Chief Minister visited PMCH to assess the construction of the new 500-bed modern hospital and chaired a review meeting attended by officials of the Health Department, hospital authorities and representatives of the executing agency. The meeting focused on the progress of civil works, timely handover of completed facilities, construction of the boundary wall, faculty quarters, sports infrastructure and other essential components of the campus. Sarma directed all stakeholders to ensure the project is completed within the stipulated timeframe while maintaining the highest standards of quality, transparency and accountability.

Vision for a future-ready healthcare system

Emphasising the government's vision of strengthening healthcare delivery across Assam, the Chief Minister said world-class medical infrastructure is fundamental to ensuring accessible, affordable and quality healthcare for every citizen. He called upon all departments and agencies involved to work in close coordination to expedite the projects and create a healthcare system capable of meeting the state's future needs.

CM meets distinguished personalities

Earlier in the day, Sarma also met several distinguished personalities from diverse fields at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Dispur. According to the statement, the interactions centred on public welfare, inclusive development and strategies for advancing the vision of a self-reliant Assam. The Chief Minister underscored the importance of constructive engagement between the government and various sections of society in accelerating the state's development and achieving shared aspirations.