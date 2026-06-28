Ayodhya Police questioned the aunt of Anukalp Mishra, an accused in the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case. She defended her nephew, calling him a 'very good person' and expressing disbelief over his alleged involvement in the matter.

Ayodhya Police on Sunday questioned Sushma Mishra, relative of accused Anukalp Mishra, in connection with alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case. Later speaking to ANI, Sushma Mishra said that accused Anukalp was a "good person" and expressed disbelief over his alleged involvement.

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"He is my nephew, and he is a very good person. There was nothing negative like that. Our boy recites the Sundarkand every Tuesday; he is deeply devoted to worship and rituals and has excellent values," she said.

She wondered how his name came up in the case. "I don't know how his name has been involved in all this. I don't know how his name came up; he isn't that kind of boy at all. Everyone here is very distressed..I would go so far as to say there isn't another boy like him in the entire village." Sushma Mishra said.

Meanwhile, in Ayodhya, Rajendra Mishra, the grandfather of accused Anukalp Mishra also shared similiar concerns. "He is still studying. I had no knowledge about his work in the Ram Mandir. I have no information," Mishra told ANI.

Trust Members Resign Taking Moral Responsibility

On Friday, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and member trustee Anil Mishra resigned, taking moral responsibility for the alleged embezzlement of Ram Mandir donations.

FIR Registered in Embezzlement Case

The developments came after a First Information Report was registered on the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The case has been filed under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61 and 3(5), on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh government.

Those who have been named in the FIR are: Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Tinnu Yadav, Manish Yadav and others.

This comes after allegations were made by former SP MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey, who claimed that between Rs 7 crore and Rs 7.5 crore in donations were misappropriated from the Ram Mandir. (ANI)