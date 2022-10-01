Retired armyman kills Pitbull in self defence after it attacked 12 villagers in Punjab's Gurdaspur

It is also said that the dog attacked 60-year-old Dilip Kumar sitting at his residence. Kumar tried to stop the dog by holding it by its neck, but the dog dragged him a few metres, leaving Kumar bleeding profusely.

A retired armyman killed a Pitbull in self-defence after the dog attacked as many as 12 people across five villages in Punjab's Gurdaspur, leaving them seriously injured. The dog covered around 15 km from Tango Shah village to Chuhan village, attacking people on its way.

According to reports, the dog first bit two laborers near Tango Shah village. Both of them managed to save themselves by throwing a chain around its neck. However, the dog managed to escape and got inside the village.

It is also said that the dog attacked 60-year-old Dilip Kumar sitting at his residence. Kumar tried to stop the dog by holding it by its neck, but the dog dragged him a few metres, leaving Kumar bleeding profusely.

Dilip Kumar's brother saved his life by dragging him inside the gate from the street.

After this, Pitbull attacked Baldev Raj in his leg and left him injured. From there, Pitbull ran towards Gharota Road and reached a brick kiln after killing many animals on the way.

He then attacked a Nepali watchman, Ramnath, at the kiln. Ramnath was saved by two street dogs. The dog then ran to Chhani village and bit Mangal Singh, who was sleeping there. At 5 am, the pitbull reached another village and attacked and injured morning walkers.

Several reports stated that the dog then ran towards Chuhan village and attacked a retired armyman, Captain Shakti Singh, who was walking in the fields and badly injured his arm.

Singh caught the dog by both its ears and put a tick in the dog's mouth. Villagers then came to his rescue and Singh, along with others, killed the dog.

The injured people were admitted to Dinanagar and Gurdaspur civil hospitals where they are being treated.