Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Retired armyman kills Pitbull in self defence after it attacked 12 villagers in Punjab's Gurdaspur

    It is also said that the dog attacked 60-year-old Dilip Kumar sitting at his residence. Kumar tried to stop the dog by holding it by its neck, but the dog dragged him a few metres, leaving Kumar bleeding profusely.

    Retired armyman kills Pitbull in self defence after it attacked 12 villagers in Punjab's Gurdaspur AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 1, 2022, 5:15 PM IST

    A retired armyman killed a Pitbull in self-defence after the dog attacked as many as 12 people across five villages in Punjab's Gurdaspur, leaving them seriously injured. The dog covered around 15 km from Tango Shah village to Chuhan village, attacking people on its way.

    According to reports, the dog first bit two laborers near Tango Shah village. Both of them managed to save themselves by throwing a chain around its neck. However, the dog managed to escape and got inside the village.

    Also read: Surgeon booked for tying stray dog to car, dragging it along road in Jodhpur

    It is also said that the dog attacked 60-year-old Dilip Kumar sitting at his residence. Kumar tried to stop the dog by holding it by its neck, but the dog dragged him a few metres, leaving Kumar bleeding profusely.

    Dilip Kumar's brother saved his life by dragging him inside the gate from the street.

    After this, Pitbull attacked Baldev Raj in his leg and left him injured. From there, Pitbull ran towards Gharota Road and reached a brick kiln after killing many animals on the way.

    Also read: Are Pitbulls dangerous or misunderstood? Here are five things you should know about the breed

    He then attacked a Nepali watchman, Ramnath, at the kiln. Ramnath was saved by two street dogs. The dog then ran to Chhani village and bit Mangal Singh, who was sleeping there. At 5 am, the pitbull reached another village and attacked and injured morning walkers.

    Several reports stated that the dog then ran towards Chuhan village and attacked a retired armyman, Captain Shakti Singh, who was walking in the fields and badly injured his arm.

    Also read: How can pets have a positive impact on your kid’s upbringing? Know how to build a bond between them

    Singh caught the dog by both its ears and put a tick in the dog's mouth. Villagers then came to his rescue and Singh, along with others, killed the dog.

    The injured people were admitted to Dinanagar and Gurdaspur civil hospitals where they are being treated.

    Last Updated Oct 1, 2022, 5:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Congress president polls: Its Tharoor vs Kharge as KN Tripathi's form gets rejected AJR

    Congress president polls: Its Tharoor vs Kharge as KN Tripathi's form gets rejected

    Newly built Amrita Hospital receives over 900 patients in OPD per day: Report AJR

    Newly built Amrita Hospital receives over 900 patients in OPD per day: Report

    Mercedes CEO Martin Schwenk takes an auto after getting stuck in Pune traffic netizens react gcw

    Mercedes CEO Martin Schwenk takes an auto after getting stuck in Pune traffic; netizens react

    Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 569 draw out; winning number, prizes

    Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 569 draw out; winning number, prizes

    PFI ban: 5 Kerala RSS leaders get Y category security cover; here's why AJR

    PFI ban: 5 Kerala RSS leaders get Y category security cover; here's why

    Recent Stories

    Womens Asia Cup 2022, IND vs SL: Jemimah Rodrigues 76 ensures winning start for India against Sri Lanka-ayh

    Women's Asia Cup 2022: Jemimah Rodrigues' 76 ensures winning start for India against Sri Lanka

    Congress president polls: Its Tharoor vs Kharge as KN Tripathi's form gets rejected AJR

    Congress president polls: Its Tharoor vs Kharge as KN Tripathi's form gets rejected

    Newly built Amrita Hospital receives over 900 patients in OPD per day: Report AJR

    Newly built Amrita Hospital receives over 900 patients in OPD per day: Report

    Hot and sexy video Urfi Javed is at it again Wears a skit made of watches drb

    Hot and sexy video: Urfi Javed’s at it again! Wears a skirt made of watches

    tennis Rafael Nadal overtakes Novak Djokovic in a ranking milestone-ayh

    Rafael Nadal overtakes Novak Djokovic in a ranking milestone

    Recent Videos

    5G is in India PM Modi gets demo of Jio new technology from Akash Ambani gcw

    5G is in India: PM Modi gets demo of Jio's new technology from Akash Ambani

    Video Icon
    Womens Asia Cup 2022: It was Deepti Sharma awareness that she took the bails off - India Harmanpreet Kaur on Charlie Dean run out during England ODIs-ayh

    'It was Deepti's awareness that she took the bails off' - Harmanpreet on Charlie's run out

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing - gps

    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I: Felt good getting those wickets early - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Felt good getting those wickets early' - Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon