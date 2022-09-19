Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Surgeon booked for tying stray dog to car, dragging it along road in Jodhpur

    The surgeon was booked under Section 11 (treating animals cruelly) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals act and Section 428 (mischief by killing or maiming animal) of the Indian Penal Code.

    Surgeon booked for tying stray dog to car, dragging it along road in Jodhpur
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Sep 19, 2022, 9:16 AM IST

    A renowned plastic surgeon has been booked in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, for tying a stray dog to his car and dragging it along the road. The police action came after the video showing Dr Rajneesh Galwa dragging the dog went viral. The video showed the canine struggling to match the pace of the vehicle has gone viral. A caretaker at Dog Home Foundation said that the dog suffered a fracture on one leg and injuries on the other. It also sustained bruises on the neck. 

    The surgeon was booked under Section 11 (treating animals cruelly) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals act and Section 428 (mischief by killing or maiming animal) of the Indian Penal Code. Calls to Dr Galwa did not elicit any response. Principal and Controller of S N Medical College, Dr Dilip Kachawaha, said a show cause notice had been issued to Dr Galwa seeking his response within 24 hours.

    According to media reports, the surgeon lives in Shastri Nagar Colony of Jodhpur. The dog living in the colony used to enter the surgeon's house repeatedly. On Sunday, when the dog had entered the doctor's house, he allegedly tied a rope around the dog's neck and then tied it to the car. He then reportedly drove the car for some distance, dragging the dog behind.

    The viral video was filmed by some commuters, who later rescued the dog after forcing the surgeon to stop the vehicle. The caretaker of the shelter home alleged that police were initially reluctant to cooperate. The caretaker further claimed that the police 'unnecessarily' took the ambulance to the police station and parked it there for over an hour despite being requested to release it so that the injured dog could be treated. 

    The police acted under the doctor's influence, and an FIR was lodged only after two hours, the caretaker alleged. 

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2022, 9:16 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Capt Amarinder Singh to join BJP today likely to merge his Punjab Lok Congress gcw

    Former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh to join BJP today, announces merger

    India activates satellite-based Internet service on Siachen Glacier

    India activates satellite-based Internet service on Siachen Glacier

    India must condemn Uyghurs genocide by China: Experts

    India must condemn Uyghur genocide by China: Experts

    Chandigarh University Video Scandal September 19 20 declared as non-teaching days amid protests gcw

    Chandigarh University Video Scandal: September 19, 20 declared as non-teaching days amid protests

    Onam Bumper Lottery: Autorickshaw driver wins Rs 25 crore prize

    Autorickshaw driver wins Rs 25 crore Onam Bumper Lottery

    Recent Stories

    House of the Dragon, Episode 5: Westeros' royal wedding to funerals; Rhaenyra to wed Laenor Velaryon? RBA

    House of the Dragon, Episode 5: Westeros' royal wedding to funerals; Rhaenyra to wed Laenor Velaryon?

    Capt Amarinder Singh to join BJP today likely to merge his Punjab Lok Congress gcw

    Former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh to join BJP today, announces merger

    Sukesh Chandrashekhar Extortion Case: Jacqueline Fernandez summoned again by Delhi Police RBA

    Sukesh Chandrashekhar Extortion Case: Jacqueline Fernandez summoned again by Delhi Police

    India activates satellite-based Internet service on Siachen Glacier

    India activates satellite-based Internet service on Siachen Glacier

    Priyanka Chopra drops an unseen picture of daughter Malti Marie, says 'Big Apple Here We Come' RBA

    Priyanka Chopra drops an unseen picture of daughter Malti Marie, says 'Big Apple Here We Come'

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: It is all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS: 'It's all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater AJR GPS

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    Video Icon
    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon