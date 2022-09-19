Surgeon booked for tying stray dog to car, dragging it along road in Jodhpur

The surgeon was booked under Section 11 (treating animals cruelly) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals act and Section 428 (mischief by killing or maiming animal) of the Indian Penal Code.

A renowned plastic surgeon has been booked in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, for tying a stray dog to his car and dragging it along the road. The police action came after the video showing Dr Rajneesh Galwa dragging the dog went viral. The video showed the canine struggling to match the pace of the vehicle has gone viral. A caretaker at Dog Home Foundation said that the dog suffered a fracture on one leg and injuries on the other. It also sustained bruises on the neck.

The surgeon was booked under Section 11 (treating animals cruelly) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals act and Section 428 (mischief by killing or maiming animal) of the Indian Penal Code. Calls to Dr Galwa did not elicit any response. Principal and Controller of S N Medical College, Dr Dilip Kachawaha, said a show cause notice had been issued to Dr Galwa seeking his response within 24 hours.

According to media reports, the surgeon lives in Shastri Nagar Colony of Jodhpur. The dog living in the colony used to enter the surgeon's house repeatedly. On Sunday, when the dog had entered the doctor's house, he allegedly tied a rope around the dog's neck and then tied it to the car. He then reportedly drove the car for some distance, dragging the dog behind.

The viral video was filmed by some commuters, who later rescued the dog after forcing the surgeon to stop the vehicle. The caretaker of the shelter home alleged that police were initially reluctant to cooperate. The caretaker further claimed that the police 'unnecessarily' took the ambulance to the police station and parked it there for over an hour despite being requested to release it so that the injured dog could be treated.

The police acted under the doctor's influence, and an FIR was lodged only after two hours, the caretaker alleged.