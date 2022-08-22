How can pets have a positive impact on your kid’s upbringing? Know how to build a bond between them

Pets, whether dogs or cats, should be kept away from newborns for several months. Their fur can enter your baby's mouth or nose. But, in their later stage, spending time and growing up with your pet can positively affect your kid’s upbringing.

Many online videos and images testify that children adore dogs and other pets. However, if you have a pet and a new family member, you should take special care to ensure that the two are perfectly bonded. Spending time with and growing up with your pets can positively impact your child's development.

However, you should keep the infant away from your cat if you have a newborn. Pets, whether dog or cat, should be kept away from newborns for several months. Their fur has the potential to go into your baby's mouth or nose. There is a potential that your dog will act differently.

After a few months, and with some initial adjustment, you may introduce your infant and pets to each other and allow them to spend time together, based on your veterinary doctor's advice. However, never leave your infant alone with the pet; always watch them.

Care and caution are required to develop a good relationship between your child and pets. According to a Hindustan Times story, Devanshi Shah, Founder and CEO of PetKonnect, believes that the link between a child and a pet is “slowly nurtured with time.”

"Don't fully separate your dog, cat, or other pet from your infant during the first several months since this may cause your pet to feel neglected." "A little interaction every day would mean a lot for this new connection," Shah was quoted in the daily as saying.

After 2-3 months, closely observe the contact between the child and the pet to avoid any undesired mishaps. According to Shah, it should be followed until your child is at least two to three years old.

Remember that the nature of the interaction between the two is dependent on children and pets. If your pet is friendly, you will find it easier to handle both your youngster and the pet. However, if the pet shows aggressive behaviour, expert assistance is required.