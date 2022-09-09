Are Pitbulls dangerous or misunderstood? Here are five things you should know about the breed
Today, Pitbulls remain largely misunderstood because of irresponsible owners, sensationalist news stories, and the proliferation of myths. Here are some things you should know about this dog breed.
Pitbulls were once referred to as "Nanny Dogs" because of their devotion to and consideration for their owners. But due to negligent owners, dramatic/sensationalist news reports, and the spread of misconceptions, pit bulls continue to be highly misunderstood in modern society.
Pitbulls' increased prevalence in shelters is also a result of the stigma attached to them. Pitbulls make up one in every four animals brought into shelters.
Pit bulls may, however, be incredibly devoted friends if given the chance, and in certain communities, they have even assumed the role of heroes by protecting residents and their caregivers from danger.
Pitbull is a breed of dog:
The name "pitbull" is a catch-all phrase used to describe several breeds, including the American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Blue Blood Bulldog, Dogo Argentino, and hundreds more mixed breeds with comparable physical characteristics. As a result, the label "pit bull" sometimes refers to a dog's appearance rather than its breed, which usually results in a greater degree of unfair blame being put on these canines.
Pitbulls are born to fight
This breed is not born ready to rip into another dog, animal, or human being. They are taught to fight by those who want to make money off them and put on dog fights as entertainment.
In many cases, these dogs are made to fight to the death, and those that cannot continue are abandoned or cruelly killed by electrocution, gunshot, or other means. Therefore, the people who train the dogs are the ones who are cruel and wicked, not the animals themselves.
Pitbulls are naturally violent, aggressive, mean?
There is no inherent risk in Pitbulls. Like any other dog, they are susceptible to developing violent, aggressive, and mean behaviours from improper training, abuse, neglect, careless ownership and breeding, and a disregard for their health and temperament.
Pitbulls have locking jaws
Although Pitbulls fight by gripping and shaking and possess powerful jaw muscles, this does not indicate that once they have a hold of something, they can't or won't release go.
Pitbulls have a high bite rate
Statistics on dog bites are sometimes distorted to portray Pitbulls as the main offenders. Furthermore, reports of dog bites or attacks involving a bully breed tend to sensationalise and vilify the dog, which feeds misinformation and anxiety about Pitbulls.