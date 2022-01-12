  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Restrictions in Delhi will be lifted if COVID cases decline, says health minister Satyendar Jain

    On Tuesday, private offices in Delhi were told to close, and staff were instructed to work from home. Offices connected to essential services are an exception to the rule. 

    Restrictions in Delhi will be lifted if COVID cases decline says health minister Satyendar Jain gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 12, 2022, 2:35 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Restrictions would be eased if COVID cases in Delhi start to decline within the next two to three days, according to minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday. According to the minister, Delhi is likely to have reported roughly 25,000 cases in the previous 24 hours, but the positive rate cannot be used to infer if instances have peaked. The city's positivity rating has surpassed 25%, reaching its highest level in seven months.

    On the other hand, Jain claims that coronavirus incidences in Delhi have levelled out and that infections may be on the decline shortly. "The hospitalisation rate has stabilised, and the number of patients has plateaued. There are still a few open beds," he stated to reporters. He noted that the number of cases in Mumbai has begun to decline. "We will see a similar pattern in Delhi shortly," he added.

    Also Read | 'Will not impose lockdown': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal amid COVID spike in national capital

    On Tuesday, private offices in Delhi were told to close, and staff were instructed to work from home. Offices connected to critical services are an exception to the rule. Restaurants and bars in the city have also been closed; only takeout is permitted. Since last month, there has been a nighttime curfew. Over the last four days, Delhi has recorded between 20,000 and 22,000 cases. "People with comorbidities are having greater difficulty, and not many people are coming to the hospital for coronavirus therapy," Jain noted. On Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated that the rate of viral propagation in Delhi has reduced. He said Covid instances are quickly increasing across the country. Although Delhi is experiencing an increase, we have seen that the virus's transmission has halted, he added.

    Also Read | As COVID surge in Delhi, private offices to have work from home, yoga classes for COVID patients

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2022, 2:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 Swami Prasad Maurya to join Samajwadi Party on January 14 gcw

    Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: Swami Prasad Maurya to join Samajwadi Party on January 14

    India 2 limitless powers of demography and democracy: PM Modi at 25th National Youth Festival-dnm

    India’s 2 limitless powers of demography and democracy: PM Modi at 25th National Youth Festival

    At least 42 members of BJP headquarters test positive for COVID19 gcw

    At least 42 members of BJP headquarters test positive for COVID-19

    Congress may abandon Padayatra; Karnataka HC roasts BJP government over not allowing it amid Covid surge YCB

    Congress may abandon Padayatra; Karnataka HC roasts BJP government over not allowing it amid Covid surge

    Haridwar Dharam Sansad: SC issues notice to Centre, Uttarakhand govt for probe into hate speech-dnm

    Haridwar Dharam Sansad: SC issues notice to Centre, Uttarakhand govt for probe into hate speech

    Recent Stories

    Wrestler Sangram Singh reacts to Siddharth's comment, says "Saina Nehwal a big star as compared to actor" RCB

    Wrestler Sangram Singh reacts to Siddharth's comment, says "Saina Nehwal a big star as compared to actor"

    Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 Swami Prasad Maurya to join Samajwadi Party on January 14 gcw

    Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: Swami Prasad Maurya to join Samajwadi Party on January 14

    India 2 limitless powers of demography and democracy: PM Modi at 25th National Youth Festival-dnm

    India’s 2 limitless powers of demography and democracy: PM Modi at 25th National Youth Festival

    Saina Nehwal accepts Siddharth apology says such words should not have been used for a woman drb

    Saina Nehwal accepts Siddharth’s apology; says such words shouldn’t have been used for a woman

    At least 42 members of BJP headquarters test positive for COVID19 gcw

    At least 42 members of BJP headquarters test positive for COVID-19

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 57): Ishan Pandita takes Jamshedpur FC to summit with 1-0 win over SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 57): Pandita takes Jamshedpur FC to summit with 1-0 win over East Bengal

    Video Icon
    After half a century Turkmenistan wants to close Gates of Hell blazing crater heres why

    After half a century, Turkmenistan wants to close 'Gates of Hell' blazing crater; here's why

    Video Icon
    US reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day shattering global record

    US reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day, shattering global record

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 55): Alvaro Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 55): Vazquez's sole strike hands Kerala Blasters 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon