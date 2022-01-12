Restrictions in Delhi will be lifted if COVID cases decline, says health minister Satyendar Jain

Restrictions would be eased if COVID cases in Delhi start to decline within the next two to three days, according to minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday. According to the minister, Delhi is likely to have reported roughly 25,000 cases in the previous 24 hours, but the positive rate cannot be used to infer if instances have peaked. The city's positivity rating has surpassed 25%, reaching its highest level in seven months.

On the other hand, Jain claims that coronavirus incidences in Delhi have levelled out and that infections may be on the decline shortly. "The hospitalisation rate has stabilised, and the number of patients has plateaued. There are still a few open beds," he stated to reporters. He noted that the number of cases in Mumbai has begun to decline. "We will see a similar pattern in Delhi shortly," he added.

On Tuesday, private offices in Delhi were told to close, and staff were instructed to work from home. Offices connected to critical services are an exception to the rule. Restaurants and bars in the city have also been closed; only takeout is permitted. Since last month, there has been a nighttime curfew. Over the last four days, Delhi has recorded between 20,000 and 22,000 cases. "People with comorbidities are having greater difficulty, and not many people are coming to the hospital for coronavirus therapy," Jain noted. On Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated that the rate of viral propagation in Delhi has reduced. He said Covid instances are quickly increasing across the country. Although Delhi is experiencing an increase, we have seen that the virus's transmission has halted, he added.

