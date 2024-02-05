Resort politics over, Jharkhand CM Champai Soren to face floor test today

The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance in Jharkhand concluded their 'resort politics' ahead of a crucial floor test scheduled for Monday. New Chief Minister Champai Soren, given a 10-day window, opted to conduct the test on the first day of the assembly’s special session

In anticipation of a crucial floor test scheduled for Monday, the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance in Jharkhand wrapped up their 'resort politics' on Sunday evening, swiftly bringing their MLAs back to Ranchi amidst concerns about potential last-minute challenges, including adverse weather conditions.

Champai Soren, the newly appointed Chief Minister, who was granted a 10-day window by the governor to conduct the floor test following his inauguration last Friday, decided to hold it on the first day of the assembly’s two-day special session.

Asserting the backing of 47 out of the 48 MLAs in the alliance, Champai staked his claim to form the government. A significant number of MLAs were relocated to Telangana, governed by the Congress, with the exact count kept undisclosed due to stringent security measures.

Approximately 35 MLAs arrived in Ranchi around 8.50 pm via two chartered flights after spending two days in a Hyderabad resort, purportedly to thwart alleged poaching attempts by the BJP. The BJP, however, asserted disinterest in forming a government or attempting to lure ruling MLAs, citing the relatively short tenure of the current assembly, which is less than a year.

Despite the uncertainties, the alliance remains optimistic about the impending floor test, expecting the presence of former Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The PMLA court granted him permission to attend the session, with his participation aimed at addressing the BJP's accusations in the lead-up to the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly polls later this year.

Hemant resigned from the Chief Minister’s position and was subsequently arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a land scam case on January 27. The Jharkhand assembly, comprising 82 members with one nominated, effectively has a strength of 80 due to the resignation of a JMM MLA last December.

Following their arrival, all MLAs were escorted to the Ranchi circuit house, where they are set to spend the night. They will be transported together to the assembly in preparation for Monday’s special session. A Congress MLA expressed relief at being back in Ranchi, stating, “Even though we were accommodated in a luxurious resort, it felt like a prison given the heightened surveillance all around.”