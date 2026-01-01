The Delhi Government has announced a special remission for eligible convicts on Republic Day. The remission, under the BNSS 2023, applies to those serving sentences as of Jan 26, 2026, with varying scales based on sentence length and category.

On the occasion of Republic Day, the Government of Delhi has announced the grant of Special Government Remission to eligible convicts. The remission is being issued under Section 473 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 (corresponding to Section 432 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973) and in line with the Ministry of Home Affairs Notification No. U-11011/2/74-UTL (i) dated March 20, 1974, according to an official release.

Details of Special Remission

The Home Minister, Government of Delhi, Ashish Sood, stated that the remission shall apply to convicts sentenced by courts of criminal jurisdiction in Delhi and lodged in Central Jails of the NCT of Delhi or outside Delhi, who are undergoing sentence as on 26.01.2026, subject to prescribed conditions.

Scale for Elderly and Women Prisoners

He further said that the Scale of Remission is for prisoners above 65 years of age and women prisoners awarded as Sentence above 10 years: 90 days' remission, Sentence above 5 years up to 10 years: 60 days' remission, Sentence above 1 year up to 5 years: 30 days' remission, Sentence up to 1 year: 20 days' remission.

Scale for Other Prisoners

Sood also briefed about how all other prisoners were awarded. Sentence above 10 years: 60 days' remission, Sentence above 5 years up to 10 years: 45 days' remission, Sentence above 1 year up to 5 years: 30 days' remission, Sentence up to 1 year: 15 days' remission.

Additional Provisions and Conditions

The Home Minister further clarified that the special remission shall be in addition to the remission already admissible under the Delhi Prison Rules, 2018. Convicts who are on parole or furlough as of 26.01.2026 shall also be eligible, provided no misconduct has been reported during the said period.

The benefit shall be granted only to those convicts who have not been punished for any jail offence during the preceding one year, i.e., from 26 January 2025 to 25 January 2026.

Categories Not Eligible for Remission

Home Minister further said that certain categories of convicts are not eligible for these remissions, those Prisoners awarded the death sentence or whose death sentence has been commuted to life imprisonment. Detenues, civil prisoners, or prisoners imprisoned for evasion of government dues. Prisoners convicted under the NDPS Act, POCSO Act, Official Secrets Act, or for espionage-related offences. Prisoners convicted by court-martial, for contempt of court, or for offences against women under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Prisoners convicted under the Negotiable Instruments Act and other specified civil offences.

Cases falling under the "Exception" categories, as notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs, include offences related to subjects enumerated in List-I of the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India. (ANI)