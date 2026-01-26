India celebrated its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026, at Kartavya Path with a grand parade showcasing military strength and cultural diversity. The theme, “150 Years of Vande Mataram,” highlighted heritage, with EU leaders as chief guests.

India’s 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026, was celebrated with grandeur and patriotic fervour at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, showcasing the nation’s cultural heritage, defence capability and unity in diversity.

The event began with solemn tributes to fallen heroes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wearing a vibrant red safa (turban) — a decade-long Republic Day tradition — paid homage at the National War Memorial before joining President Droupadi Murmu and other dignitaries at the saluting dais.

This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s turban drew attention for its striking red-and-yellow hues, interwoven with subtle touches of green and purple. Crafted in a tie-and-dye Bandhej style and embellished with gold zari motifs, the safa was worn in a traditional Rajasthani drape, lending ceremonial elegance and vibrant colour to the Republic Day setting at Kartavya Path.

The vivid turban echoed the festive spirit of the occasion, standing out as crowds lined the boulevard to witness the parade. PM Modi completed the look with a carefully coordinated ensemble, pairing the safa with a dark navy-and-white kurta-pyjama and a light blue Nehru jacket, reflecting his signature balance of formal attire and cultural symbolism.

In 2026, the Prime Minister once again used sartorial expression to mark Republic Day, with the Bandhej safa’s long, gracefully draped tail adding a flourish of tradition. Matched with a bandhgala coat and a cream-coloured churidar kurta set, the outfit blended heritage craftsmanship with the dignity of a national ceremony, reinforcing the visual language of unity, tradition and statecraft.

Meanwhile, the parade featured elaborate decorations centred around the theme of 150 years of Vande Mataram, drawing on the patriotic legacy of the national song to reflect India’s journey of freedom and self-belief. Kartavya Path, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhavan to the National War Memorial, was transformed into a vibrant carnival of cultural tableaux, military might and citizen participation.

A highlight of the ceremony was the participation of distinguished chief guests -- Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission -- highlighting India’s growing global partnerships. The parade showcased India’s military prowess with displays of advanced aerial formations, indigenous defence systems and ceremonial contingents, reflecting the nation’s commitment to security and technological progress.

Cultural performances by artists from across the country underscored the theme of unity in diversity, with dancers, musicians and traditional artistes contributing to a vibrant and inclusive spectacle. The combination of rich heritage, rhythmic performances and precision drills presented India as a nation proud of its past and confident about its future.

The celebrations also featured new elements, including unique animal contingents and symbolic representations of India’s diverse landscapes and traditions, adding depth to the narrative of national pride.

The 90-minute Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path stood as a powerful testament to India’s unity, resilience, cultural richness and global stature, resonating with citizens and global observers alike.