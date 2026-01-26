A tableau at the 77th Republic Day parade showcased Operation Sindoor, a military action that neutralised over 100 terrorists in 88 hours. The display highlighted India's military might, inter-service synergy, and modern weapon systems.

A glass-cased Integrated Operational Centre (IOC) showcasing the conduct of Operation Sindoor rolled down Kartavya Path during the 77th Republic Day parade on Monday. The display highlighted the success of the operation and the coordinated efforts of India's armed forces.

The operation led to the neutralisation of over 100 terrorists and enemy soldiers, along with the destruction of key strategic assets, bringing the enemy to its knees within just 88 hours.

About Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor was a military action aimed at destroying terrorist bases in Pakistan. It was launched following the Pahalgam terrorist attack in April 2025, in which 26 people were killed. The Indian military carried out strikes on terrorist bases in Pakistan, killing several terrorists.

Key Factors for Success

As depicted in the glass-cased Integrated Operational Centre, the operation was ably steered and directed by national and military leadership. Inter-service synergy and active support from the population were key factors behind the success of the operation. A blend of "VIRASAT, VIVIDHTA AUR VIKAS" was highlighted as a key element of the operation.

Advanced Weaponry on Display

While the BRAHMOS missile struck decisive blows against the enemy, the Akash missile systems and the S-400 air defence system provided a protective shield to the population under the concept of "SUDARSHAN CHAKRA."

Combat Support Elements: Divyastra and Shaktibaan

Under the Combat Support Elements segment, Divyastra was showcased along with Shaktibaan. Mounted on High Mobility Vehicles (HMV 6x6), these platforms reflect the Indian Army's focus on indigenisation and modernisation.

India's new generation unmanned warhead arsenal is showcased through SHAKTIBAAN and DIVYASTRA, mounted on specialised High Mobility Vehicles (HMV 6x6). Designed on the integrated concept of Surveillance and Targeting, these platforms mark a major leap in the Army's transition towards technology driven, precision warfare.

Shaktibaan and Divyastra are equipped with swarm drones, tethered drone systems, and the indigenously developed hybrid UAV ZOLT, which is used for artillery fire direction. Their targeting role is supported by aerial loitering munitions, including HAROP, Mini Harpy, Peacekeeper, ATS (Extended Range), ATS (Medium Range), and Sky Striker.

According to the Ministry of Defence, these systems enable the deployment of swarm drones, long-range drones for see-and-strike missions, and loitering munitions for battlefield engagement.

The Shaktibaan vehicle was commanded by Lieutenant Raman Mishra of the 161 Medium Regiment, while the Divyastra vehicle was commanded by Subedar Kiran Medar of the same regiment.