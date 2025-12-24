For Republic Day 2026, the MHA has approved deploying 53 additional CAPF companies (5,800 personnel) in New Delhi. This security enhancement is due to heightened threat perceptions and the attendance of EU leaders as chief guests.

Ahead of the 77th Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2026, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved the deployment of 53 additional companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) across the national capital in view of heightened security concerns, top sources said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The additional forces, comprising over 5,800 armed personnel, will be deployed to bolster the existing security apparatus, with Delhi Police remaining the nodal agency for maintaining law and order. The additional CAPF personnel will be positioned across all critical locations within a two-kilometre radius of Kartavya Path-- a nearly 3-kilometer-long ceremonial boulevard running from the Rashtrapati Bhavan (President's residence) on Raisina Hill to the India Gate where the main venue for the annual Republic Day parade held every January 26, ensuring comprehensive area domination during the run-up to and culmination of the annual parade. These forces will assist Delhi Police in maintaining security across key stretches, routes and venues associated with the Republic Day events.

Security Force Composition

Personnel are drawn from the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). In addition, National Security Guard (NSG) teams, including sniper units, will be deployed at strategic locations, high-rise buildings and other sensitive points in the city.

Diplomatic Significance and High-Profile Guests

The enhanced security measures come amid the Indian government's decision to invite the top leadership of the European Union jointly as chief guests for the Republic Day parade move seen as a significant diplomatic outreach by India. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa will be the chief guests at these Republic Day celebrations. The two leaders are expected to attend the parade alongside President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Their visit is also likely to coincide with the India-EU Summit, during which both sides are expected to focus on advancing negotiations on the long-pending India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Heightened Threat Perception and Intelligence

Security agencies have adopted extra precautionary measures this year, particularly in the wake of the November 10 bomb blast near the Red Fort, when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device inside a moving Hyundai i20 car, killing 15 people and injuring several others. The attacker was later identified as Umar-un-Nabi. Officials said the Ministry of Home Affairs approved the deployment of additional CAPFs following fresh intelligence indicating an elevated threat perception around Republic Day events.

Operational Mandate and Security Framework

The new contingents will be integrated with forces already deployed at sensitive locations under a multi-layered security framework, as directed by the Delhi Police. The CAPFs will be tasked with anti-sabotage checks, area domination, and route sanitisation along approaches to Kartavya Path, the Red Fort, Raj Ghat, and other vital installations in and around Lutyens' Delhi. Officials said the enhanced deployment aims to ensure foolproof security and the smooth conduct of Republic Day celebrations.