    From beaches to temples: Woman seeks divorce after husband takes her to Ayodhya instead of Goa for honeymoon

    The husband, revealing the altered plans only a day before the trip, explained that they were heading to Ayodhya due to his mother's desire to visit the city before the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony.

    First Published Jan 25, 2024, 1:49 PM IST

    In an unusual turn of events, a woman from Madhya Pradesh has filed for divorce just five months into her marriage, citing her husband's failure to fulfill a promised honeymoon in Goa. The case, which entered the Bhopal family court 10 days after the couple returned from their trip to Ayodhya and Varanasi, has raised eyebrows.

    Despite both being financially stable with well-paying jobs, the husband, employed in the IT sector, veered from the plan of an international honeymoon. The woman, also a working professional, expressed her willingness to go abroad. However, her husband insisted on visiting domestic destinations, eventually choosing Ayodhya and Varanasi.

    Ayodhya's Ram Mandir draws massive Rs 3.17 crore in online donations on consecration day

    The husband, revealing the altered plans only a day before the trip, explained that they were heading to Ayodhya due to his mother's desire to visit the city before the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony. The wife, without objection, accompanied him on the pilgrimage. However, upon their return, she approached the family court, seeking a divorce.

    In her divorce petition, the woman emphasized her husband's prioritization of family members over her. The husband dismissed her concerns as an exaggerated fuss. Currently, the Bhopal Family Court is providing counseling to the couple, attempting to navigate the complexities of their unusual case.

    Ram Lalla idol's expressions changed as soon as Pran Pratishtha happened, reveals Sculptor Arun Yogiraj

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2024, 1:58 PM IST
