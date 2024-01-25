Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Clashes erupt after Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's statue vandalised in MP's Ujjain; videos go viral (WATCH)

    The incident unfolded in Makdon village, where the Patidar community had recently installed the statue of Sardar Patel. The demand for this statue had been a longstanding one from the Patidar community.

    In an unfortunate incident in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, a statue of India's first Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, was found desecrated, sparking tensions between different communities. The statue, installed by members of the Patidar community, faced vandalism allegedly by a section of scheduled caste (SC) members and Bhim Army workers. The clash has not only resulted in damage to public property but has also left individuals injured.

    The incident unfolded in Makdon village, where the Patidar community had recently installed the statue of Sardar Patel. The demand for this statue had been a longstanding one from the Patidar community. However, a conflicting demand arose from the Bhim Army, advocating for the installation of a statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar in a public square.

    The act of vandalism occurred on Thursday morning, leading to a clash between the two groups involved. Reports suggest that individuals from both sides engaged in stone-pelting, using canes, resulting in the injury of a sub-inspector, Lalchand Sharma, and several locals. Additionally, numerous shops were vandalized, and vehicles were set on fire in the area.

    In the aftermath of the clashes, authorities have deployed a heavy police force in the area to maintain order. The additional superintendent of police (ASP), Nitesh Bhargava, confirmed that the town inspector of Makdon, Bhim Singh Deora, has been suspended in connection with the incident. The police are actively investigating the matter, and cases are being registered against individuals involved in the statue desecration and subsequent clashes.

    The incident sheds light on the complex dynamics of communal demands and the challenges authorities face in managing conflicting expectations. While the Patidar community sought the installation of a Sardar Patel statue, the Bhim Army insisted on a Dr B.R. Ambedkar statue. The clash not only represents a disagreement over symbols but also underscores the need for open dialogue and resolution mechanisms to address such issues peacefully.

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2024, 2:20 PM IST
