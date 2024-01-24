Republic Day 2024: French Foreign Legion has 6 members of Indian and Nepalese origin

The Republic Day parade in India will feature a marching contingent from the French Foreign Legion, including six members each of Indian and Nepalese origin. The French contingent, comprising 95 members, considers it an honor to participate in the parade.

The Republic Day parade will witness the participation of Indian and Nepalese origin members as part of the French Foreign Legion marching contingent, on Kartavya Path on January 26. The 95-member French marching contingent has six members of Indian and Nepalese origin each.

In an interaction with the media persons in New Delhi, French Foreign Legion contingent commander Captain Louis Noel said: "There are six personnel from Indian origin and the same number from Nepalese origin personnel participating in the Republic Day parade. It would be an honour and a great opportunity for us. We are members of a community of 9000 people from 140 nations. It's a unique core in the French army, a great honour."

Deputy parade commander and Chief of Staff Delhi Area Major General Sumit Mehta said, "This is the sixth time a French President has been invited as the chief guest and the second time French forces are participating in the Republic Day parade. Last time, they had participated in 2016."

This time French President Emmanuel Macron will be the Chief Guest, Major General Mehta said. Besides, he also said a French refuelling aircraft along with two Rafale fighter aircraft will fly over Delhi skies on January 26. The refueler Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft has capability to refuel two aircraft simultaneously.

A 33-member band contingent from France is also taking part in the parade.

An officer in French Foreign Legion, Captain Loic Alexandre said: "We are very honoured to be here in India. The French army was invited and we saw the Indian army in Paris last year during the Bastille Day celebrations. So they proved that they are part of a great army and that's why we are very proud to be here with them."

It must be noted that the theme of this year’s Republic Day celebrations is also centred around 'Nari Shakti'. The overall in-charge for the French contingent is also a woman. Col Anne-Laure Michel is the overall head, but will not be marching. She is the officer in charge of the marching contingent as well as the air force team.

In July 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief guest at France’s National Day, also known as the Bastille Day. A 269-member tri-services contingent of the Indian Armed Forces had participated in Paris alongside their French counterparts. Bastille Day commemorates the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille or military fortress in 1789 during the French Revolution.

