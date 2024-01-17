Carrier Battle Group and Nari Shakti... Navy to showcase ‘Aatmanirbharta' on Republic Day 2024

The Indian Navy will showcase its Carrier Battle Group for the first time during the Republic Day parade on January 26, with a theme highlighting 'Aatmanirbhar' or a self-reliant Indian Navy. The tableau will also depict the empowerment of women in the Indian Navy across various roles.

Indian Navy will be showcasing its Carrier Battle Group for the first time during the Republic Day parade on Kartavaya Path in the national capital on January 26. Indian Navy’s Carrier Battle Group is comprised of the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, warships like INS Delhi, Kolkata and Shivalik, Advanced Light Helicopters and Kalvari-class submarines among others. The theme of this year’s Indian Navy tableaux is ‘Aatmanirbhar’ or self-reliant Indian Navy.

In a briefing in New Delhi ahead of the Republic Day parade, Indian Navy’s Controller Personnel Services Vice Admiral Gurcharan Singh said: “The central theme of the tableau that we're going to present during the Republic Day parade is based on the theme of Atmanirbharta. The tableau depicts our indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, which was commissioned about two years ago.”

"Along with that, we're going to depict the indigenously constructed warships as also the submarine,” Vice Admiral Singh said.

“In addition, we are also depicting Nari Shakti in the form of various women officers and sailors who are being inducted into the navy in all branches, in all roles and across all platforms,” he said.

“In keeping with the Indian Navy's vision of being a 'Combat Ready, Credible, Cohesive and Future-proof force, all participating elements in Republic Day Parade and Beating The Retreat would be showcasing an unwavering commitment to national security, AatmaNirbharta and Nari Shakti.”

Marching Contingent

The naval contingent participating this time would consist of 144 young men and women, marching shoulder to shoulder on the Kartavyapath. The contingent will be proudly led by Lt Prajwal as Contingent Commander and Lt Mudita Goyal, Lt Sharvani Supreiya and Lt Devika H as Platoon Commanders.

Sharing her thoughts, Indian Navy’s Air Traffic Control officer Lt Sharvani Supreiya said: “It is indeed a moment of immense pride but at the same time it is also a proud moment for all those who are associated with me like my parents, friends and seniors in the Indian Navy. I am very happy that the Indian Navy has given me this opportunity to march on the Kartavaya Path.”

“As the contingent commander, there are 144 young Agniveers standing behind us who are looking up to us that we will lead them on Kartavaya Path and salute the Supreme Commander of the country,” Lt Sharvani Supreiya, who hails from Bihar’s Patna, said.

Lt Devika, who is also participating in the marching contingent as one of the platoon commanders said: “We feel proud as part of the Indian Navy as the force trained us very efficiently and made us a brave citizen.”

Naval Tableau

Lt Cdr Prashant Singh said this time there is unique tableaux from the Indian Navy. "We have divided the tableaux into two parts the first one is the Nari Shakti with women in the Indian Navy in all roles and across all ranks. Indian Navy provides all opportunities to women if they have merits. There is no role of any gender to play. The second part is the Sea Power Across the Oceans Through Indigenisation," Lt Cdr Prashant Singh said.

The tableau will depict the very first fully indigenous Carrier Battle Group, comprising the Aircraft Carrier Vikrant, her highly capable escort ships Delhi, Kolkata and Shivalik, the Light Combat Aircraft and Advanced Light Helicopter, the Kalvari class Submarine and the GSAT-7, Rukmani Satellite.

"Every element on the tableau has been designed and built in India, highlighting India's growing prowess in shipbuilding, aerospace, missile and rocket technologies, making our chests swell with deep nationalistic pride," Indian Navy PRO Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

The tableau commanders are Lt Cdr Juee Bhope Milind, Lt Cdr Prashant Singh and Lt Cdr Nitheesh KS.

Naval Band

The Indian Navy band, led by M Antony Raj, MCPO Musician Second class and comprising of 80 musicians will be marching with pride and honour. At the Beating Retreat on January 29, this band would be playing scintillating martial tunes and popular numbers accompanied by myriad formations highlighting Bharat's recent achievements.