    Army to buy 36 tactical engagement simulators to train its Agniveers

    With one set of simulators, a total of 50 personnel can be trained. The Indian Army will be issuing a request of the proposal for the procurement of 36 simulators later this month or early December. 

    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Nov 25, 2022, 6:08 PM IST

    Indian Army will be acquiring a set of 36 tactical engagement simulators to provide training to the newly-recruited Agniveers into the force. The tactical engagement simulator is an advanced training system for using weapons. It consists of a number of subsystems, including body and helmet harnesses, laser, sensor, display, exercise control system, and wireless communication systems, among others. 

    It should be noted that the first batch of 25,000 Agniveers will join the Indian Army by the first half of December and the remaining 15,000 by the first half of February 2023. It is a scheme for four years under which there would be no pension benefits.

    Let’s learn about the subsystems of tactical engagement simulators

    Body and Helmet Harness: It should be equipped with communication elements, sensors, a GPS module and a control unit and must be ergonomically designed and adjustable to fit all sizes comfortably.

    Laser Unit: It should be fitted at the muzzle end of the barrel to fire a laser beam instead of actual ammunition.

    Sensor Unit: Its main purpose is to detect and decode simulated ammunition laser code received from the laser units of other weapons. It will be fitted on to body and helmet harness of the trainee. They will have laser sensors to sense incoming laser fire from any direction to indicate hits.

    Display Unit: It will display activities like ammunition selection, fire button press, and range received of the target, among others and sub-modules status like battery level, damage (M kill), and destroy (K kill).

    Umpire Gun: It will enable or disable any participant, to change the mode of the laser module, like alignment or ready-to-fire mode. 

    Exercise Control (EXCON): It is the exercise control system with a computer and software that can help the instructor to enter trainee details, assign trainees to groups, assign exercises, monitor exercises, replay exercises, and generate reports after exercise. The instructor should be able to inject simulation effects like minefields, and area weapons. The instructor should be able to track each participant in near real-time on an EXCON display 2D or 3D map (Desirable). 

    Communication Systems: There should be a short-range communication network to communicate subsystems and a long-range communication network to establish communication between EXCON and each participant via the base station.

    Last Updated Nov 25, 2022, 6:08 PM IST
