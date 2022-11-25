Explained: What rocked the Assam-Meghalaya border faultline

In the North-East, the longstanding border dispute between Assam and Meghalaya has flared up once again with the recent killing of six persons. Here is a take on the history of the dispute, recent developments and what lies ahead.

The rift between the two states is rooted in sensitive cultural and ethnic aspects. During British rule, undivided Assam included present-day Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Mizoram.

Meghalaya was carved out of Assam as a separate state in 1972, but the new state challenged the Assam Reorganisation Act of 1971, leading to disputes in 12 locations on their 884-km shared border.

A major point of contention is the district of Langpih bordering the Kamrup district of Assam. Though it became part of the Garo Hills and Meghalaya, Assam considers it to be part of its Mikir Hills.

To bring the 50-year-long conflict to an end, the two states signed a pact in March this year resolving the dispute in six out of 12 areas. The second round of discussions for the remaining six phases was to commence by the end of this month.

The latest trigger

On November 22, in an alleged clash between the Assam police and a mob along the border, six people, including an Assam Forest Guard, were killed and several others injured. Five of those killed are from Meghalaya. The Assam Police has defended the action saying they opened fire in self-defence after a mob surrounded them. While Meghalaya has set up a special investigation team and a judicial commission to probe the incident, Assam has announced a one-man inquiry commission.

What is the situation at the moment?

The incident of firing has derailed peace talks between Assam and Meghalaya. After the shooting, sporadic incidents of violence were reported, leading to fears that it would spread across the two states. Tension gripped Meghalaya’s capital Shillong after miscreants torched a traffic booth and attacked police vehicles.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday and promised an investigation by a central agency into the firing incident.

Vehicle movement from Assam to Meghalaya remains suspended, and the Meghalaya government has extended the suspension of mobile internet and data services till Saturday morning.

What are the chief ministers saying?

Conrad Sangma

Chief Minister, Meghalaya

"Law and order have been maintained in the state. We are in touch with different stakeholders to ensure the safety of our people and that peace prevails."

"I have also held discussions with the Assam chief minister about the incident. We demand that a central agency investigate the matter. The NIA or CBI should inquire into the incident. The Assam government also agreed to this and said they will cooperate with the probe, should it be ordered by the central government."

Himanta Biswa Sarma

Chief Minister, Assam

"I am in touch with the Meghalaya CM. The Assam-Meghalaya border is peaceful, and it has always been peaceful. I feel there was no need to fire to the extent the police did. The firing was a little unprovoked, and the police could have acted in a little more controlled manner."

What is the Centre's stand?

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who met Conrad Sangma, assured that he would act on the request for a probe by a central agency into the firing incident.

On Wednesday, the Union Home Ministry said that the incident was not related to the border dispute between the two states.

It was in the presence of Amit Shah in March this year that both chief ministers signed the agreement to resolve the border dispute. Amita Shah had then announced that 70 per cent of the border issues in North East had been resolved.

"I spoke to the PM about the northeast border issue. In 2019, there was an agreement between the armed groups in Tripura. The Bru Reang Agreement, signed on January 16 2020, benefited over 34,000 people. The historic Bodo Accord was signed on 27 January 2020, ending the 50-year-old problem without disturbing Assam's format and without disturbing its original character. Then, the Karbi Anglong agreement was reached in September 2021 and today, this agreement. 70 per cent of the border dispute has been resolved."

A month later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed the agreement made by Assam and Meghalaya to settle the border issues. "With the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', the solution to border-related issues is being sought today. The recent agreement reached between Assam and Meghalaya will encourage others also," he said.

