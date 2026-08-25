In a setback for actor Darshan, a Bengaluru court has allowed co-accused Pradosh to turn approver in the Renukaswamy murder case. Pradosh had sought a pardon to become a prosecution witness and disclose all details about the crime.

In a fresh setback for actor Darshan in the Renukaswamy murder case, a Bengaluru Civil and Sessions Court has accepted an application filed by co-accused Pradosh seeking to turn approver. Pradosh had filed a petition requesting to be granted pardon and to be made a prosecution witness. After hearing the plea, the court allowed the application and approved his request to turn approver. However, the court cautioned Pradosh that he must disclose all truthful facts within his knowledge. It warned that if he suppresses any material details or gives false evidence, he will lose his pardon status and be treated as an accused again. Sources said a copy of the order is being sent to Pradosh through prison authorities.

This development is seen as a crucial turning point in the high-profile murder case, in which actor Darshan is a prime accused. The Renukaswamy case involves the murder of a 33-year-old resident of Chitradurga, whose body was discovered in Kamakshipalya, Bengaluru, on June 9, 2024.

Pradosh's Plea and Prosecution's Consent

Earlier, Pradosh filed an 11-page application before the 59th City Civil and Sessions Court (CCH-59) in Bengaluru under Section 307 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). In the petition, he offered to make a "full and truthful disclosure" regarding the alleged murder, the disposal of evidence, and the roles of all co-accused.

Special Public Prosecutor Prasanna P. Kumar submitted a memo to the court granting the prosecution's consent to give Pradosh approver status. The SPP stated that a pardon could be granted provided Pradosh satisfies all legal conditions and makes a complete confession.

In his petition, Pradosh also requested to be shifted to a separate cell at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, away from Darshan and the other co-accused, citing fears of intimidation and pressure if kept with them.

Courtroom Arguments and Opposition

During the hearing, legal representatives for co-accused Ravi Shankar (Accused No. 8) and Vinay (Accused No. 10) informed the court that their clients also intended to file applications seeking approver status.

Senior advocate Hashmath Pasha, appearing for Darshan, strongly opposed the application. He argued that the defence had not been provided copies of the plea and submitted that pardon cannot be granted without following due procedure and properly recording statements.

After hearing arguments from all sides, the court reserved its order on Pradosh's petition, which was subsequently pronounced. Renukaswamy, a fan of actor Darshan, was allegedly murdered in June 2024. The case has seen multiple arrests, with Darshan currently out on bail. (ANI)