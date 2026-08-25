Delhi Police busted an illegal network smuggling and distributing counterfeit anti-cancer and life-saving medicines in the Delhi-NCR region, arresting one accused. Police also busted a narco-terror module with links to a Khalistani terrorist.

Crackdown on Counterfeit Anti-Cancer Drugs

In a major operation aimed at protecting cancer patients and critically ill individuals from spurious drugs, the Delhi Police have dismantled an illegal network involved in the alleged smuggling, adulteration, and distribution of counterfeit and unauthorised anti-cancer and life-saving medicines across the Delhi-NCR region. During the crackdown, police arrested one accused and seized high-value medicines.

According to the police, this operation represents a significant breakthrough in safeguarding vulnerable patients from harmful counterfeit and unauthorised pharmaceuticals operating within the capital region. "Delhi Police have cracked an illegal network involved in the alleged smuggling, adulteration and distribution of counterfeit/unauthorised anti-cancer and life-saving medicines in Delhi-NCR. One accused has been arrested. ICLUSIG, DARZALEX and Human Albumin have been seized. This is a major crackdown aimed at safeguarding cancer patients and critically ill patients from counterfeit and unauthorised medicines," the statement from Delhi Police said.

Narco-Terror Module Busted

On August 23, the Delhi Police Crime Branch busted an alleged international narco-terror module involved in cross-border opium trafficking, a drugs-for-weapons nexus, and terror financing. Investigations revealed alleged links to designated Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Singh Gill, alias Arsh Dalla, officials said on Sunday.

Investigation and Seizures

The Crime Branch of Dwarka arrested four alleged members of the syndicate and recovered a total of 5.138 kg of opium from multiple export consignments as well as from the possession of one of the accused, police said.

According to the police, the investigation began after a specific input on February 7 led to the interception of a parcel at a courier company in Moti Nagar, Delhi, before it could be dispatched to Canada. The parcel, declared to contain ordinary food and household items, allegedly contained 2.998 kg of opium concealed beneath a specially fabricated false bottom. A case was subsequently registered under Sections 18 and 23 of the NDPS Act at the Crime Branch Police Station, New Delhi.

Investigators later traced the courier chain, analysed digital devices and financial transactions, and followed leads emerging during interrogation, police said. The probe subsequently led to the recovery of another 921 grams of opium from a parcel destined for Canada, 1.196 kg from a third export consignment, and 23 grams from the conscious possession of accused Simranjeet Singh. The four arrested individuals have been identified as Simranjeet Singh, Hardeep Singh, Yadvinder Singh alias Jashan Sandhu, and Jivan Singh. (ANI)