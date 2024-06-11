'Remove 'Modi ka Parivar' from social media handles': PM Modi's request to followers

The slogan "Modi Ka Parivar" was first introduced by PM Modi in March during a public meeting in Adilabad, Telangana, in response to a remark by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, who said the Prime Minister "does not have a family of his own."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (June 11) expressed his gratitude to the people of India for their unwavering support in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections and requested that they remove the slogan "Modi Ka Parivar" from their social media handles.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Through the election campaign, people across India added 'Modi Ka Parivar' to their social media as a mark of affection towards me. I derived a lot of strength from it. The people of India have given the NDA a majority for the third consecutive time, a record of sorts, and have given us the mandate to keep working for the betterment of our nation."

"With the message of all of us being one family having been effectively conveyed, I would once again thank the people of India and request that you may now remove 'Modi Ka Parivar' from your social media properties. The display name may change, but our bond as one Parivar striving for India's progress remains strong and unbroken," he continued.

The slogan "Modi Ka Parivar" was first introduced by PM Modi in March during a public meeting in Adilabad, Telangana, in response to a remark by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, who said the Prime Minister "does not have a family of his own." PM Modi countered this by stating, "The entire nation is saying in one voice today, 'main hu Modi ka Parivar' (I am Modi's family)."

Following the Prime Minister's announcement, many individuals across the country, including top BJP leaders such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda, added the 'Modi Ka Parivar' slogan to their X handles.

