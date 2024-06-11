Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Remove 'Modi ka Parivar' from social media handles': PM Modi's request to followers

    The slogan "Modi Ka Parivar" was first introduced by PM Modi in March during a public meeting in Adilabad, Telangana, in response to a remark by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, who said the Prime Minister "does not have a family of his own."

    Remove 'Modi ka Parivar' from social media handles': PM Modi's request to followers AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 11, 2024, 10:44 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (June 11) expressed his gratitude to the people of India for their unwavering support in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections and requested that they remove the slogan "Modi Ka Parivar" from their social media handles.

    Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Through the election campaign, people across India added 'Modi Ka Parivar' to their social media as a mark of affection towards me. I derived a lot of strength from it. The people of India have given the NDA a majority for the third consecutive time, a record of sorts, and have given us the mandate to keep working for the betterment of our nation."

    Delhi minister Atishi accuses Haryana of misleading on water supply amidst acute shortage

    "With the message of all of us being one family having been effectively conveyed, I would once again thank the people of India and request that you may now remove 'Modi Ka Parivar' from your social media properties. The display name may change, but our bond as one Parivar striving for India's progress remains strong and unbroken," he continued.

    The slogan "Modi Ka Parivar" was first introduced by PM Modi in March during a public meeting in Adilabad, Telangana, in response to a remark by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, who said the Prime Minister "does not have a family of his own." PM Modi countered this by stating, "The entire nation is saying in one voice today, 'main hu Modi ka Parivar' (I am Modi's family)."

    Who was Renuka Swamy, Chitradurga resident who sent 'lewd messages' to actress Pavithra Gowda

    Following the Prime Minister's announcement, many individuals across the country, including top BJP leaders such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda, added the 'Modi Ka Parivar' slogan to their X handles.

    Last Updated Jun 11, 2024, 10:44 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi minister Atishi accuses Haryana of misleading on water supply amidst acute shortage AJR

    Delhi minister Atishi accuses Haryana of misleading on water supply amidst acute shortage

    Telangana Warangal residents spot 'dead' man in pond; What followed was unexpected (WATCH) AJR

    Telangana: Warangal residents spot 'dead' man in pond; What followed was unexpected (WATCH)

    'Just make him write 300-word essay': Social media floods with trolls amid actor Darshan arrest row vkp

    'Just make him write 300-word essay': Social media floods with trolls amid actor Darshan arrest row

    Karnataka: FIR against BJP workers for shouting slogans, celebrating Narendra Modi's oath as PM in Mangaluru vkp

    Karnataka: FIR against BJP workers for shouting slogans, celebrating Narendra Modi's oath as PM in Mangaluru

    Kerala bar bribery allegations: Crime Branch issues notice to senior Congress leader's son Arjun Radhakrishnan anr

    Kerala bar bribery allegations: Crime Branch issues notice to senior Congress leader's son Arjun Radhakrishnan

    Recent Stories

    Happy Birthday Amy Jones: Top 10 career moments in Women's cricket osf

    Happy Birthday Amy Jones: Top 10 career moments in Women's cricket

    Philippe Coutinho turns 32: 10 inspiring quotes by the Brazilian star osf

    Philippe Coutinho turns 32: 10 inspiring quotes by the Brazilian star

    Euro 2024: Poland Captain Robert Lewandowski to miss opening game due to injury osf

    Euro 2024: Poland Captain Robert Lewandowski to miss opening game due to injury

    6 times Esha Gupta shared BOLD pictures that flaunted her HOT toned body RKK

    6 times Esha Gupta shared BOLD pictures that flaunted her HOT toned body

    T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistani YouTuber fatally shot by a security guard while vlogging about the match; Report osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistani YouTuber fatally shot by a security guard while vlogging about the match; Report

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon