RJD MP Manoj Jha slammed RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for his remarks on Hindu unity, questioning the Sangh's silence on caste-based inequities and sewer deaths. Jha urged Bhagwat to 'remove the discrepancies' within the society first.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha on Wednesday took a swipe at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat over his recent remarks on Hindu unity, conversions and infiltration, questioning the Sangh leadership's silence on caste-based inequities and sewer deaths. "I don't know why Mohan Bhagwat has become so keen to be in the news these days. I had said it earlier, and I am saying it today too, that first, remove the discrepancies. Who are the people who died from poisonous gas after going down the sewer? Why are they the same people? And why is it continuously? If this is not your concern, then everything else is meaningless," Jha told ANI.

Bhagwat's address on Hindu unity

His remarks came a day after Bhagwat, addressing a social harmony meeting at the Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Nirala Nagar in Lucknow, called for greater unity within Hindu society, stating that they need to be "cautious," even though he said they are "not threatened" by anyone.

Speaking at the event, Bhagwat expressed concern over the declining Hindu population. He called for a halt to conversions driven by greed and coercion, according to a release. He said that the process of Ghar Wapsi (homecoming) must be accelerated, and that we should care for those who return to Hinduism.

Expressing concern about the increasing infiltration, he said infiltrators must be detected, eliminated, and deported, and that they must not be given employment.

He said that Hindus should have at least three children. Citing scientists, he said that a society with an average of fewer than three children is doomed in the future. This should be told to newlyweds in our families. Bhagwat said that the purpose of marriage should be to move the world forward, not to satisfy lust.

'Sanatan ideology is an ideology of harmony'

According to the release, Bhagwat said that the absence of harmony leads to discrimination. "We are all sons of one country, one motherland. As human beings, we are all one. There was once no discrimination, but with the passage of time, discrimination has become a habit, which must be eradicated. He said that the Sanatan ideology is an ideology of harmony," he said.

"We do not believe that those who oppose us must be eliminated. There is only one truth everywhere. Understanding and practising this philosophy will eliminate discrimination," he added. (ANI)