Will Delhi see rising heat or surprise showers on March 13? The latest IMD forecast reveals today’s temperature trends, cloud movement, and what residents can expect from the capital’s weather over the next five days.
Delhi's weather on March 13, 2026, looks balanced but with a few changes. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says the sky will be partly cloudy. You can expect the sun and clouds to play hide-and-seek all day, making the weather feel quite pleasant. However, rising humidity might make it feel a bit stuffy. The IMD has not issued any warnings, so the weather should remain normal. Overall, Delhiites will experience a day that's neither too hot nor too cold.
On March 13, the IMD predicts Delhi's maximum temperature will touch about 34°C, with the minimum settling near 17°C. The temperature might feel a little above normal, especially when the sun shines brightly. Also, expect around 70% humidity, which will add a bit of stickiness to the air. While mornings and evenings will stay relatively cool, afternoons are set to be slightly warm. This is the time to stick to light, comfy clothes.
The weather department hasn't issued any major alerts for Delhi, but it's wise to take some precautions. The sun and humidity during the day can cause dehydration or fatigue, so make sure you drink enough water. The temperature drops in the morning and at night, so carrying a light jacket or shawl is a good idea. If you have allergies or breathing issues, you should be extra careful in this dusty and humid weather. This kind of transitional weather is always tricky for one's health.
Since the second week of March, the heat in Delhi has been slowly creeping up. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 33 to 34 degrees Celsius, which is a clear sign that hotter days are coming. The strong sun during the day can make it feel even warmer, even though mornings and nights remain cool. Weather experts believe that temperatures will gradually rise through mid-March, and people will really start to feel the beginning of summer.
According to the IMD, Delhi's weather will be partly cloudy between March 14 and 18. The forecast suggests a chance of light rain or drizzle on March 15, which might bring the temperature down for a short while. The maximum temperature will likely stay between 33 and 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will be around 14 to 17 degrees. However, the trend shows temperatures will slowly climb in the coming weeks. By the end of March, Delhi is expected to feel the heat much more.
