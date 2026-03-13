The weather department hasn't issued any major alerts for Delhi, but it's wise to take some precautions. The sun and humidity during the day can cause dehydration or fatigue, so make sure you drink enough water. The temperature drops in the morning and at night, so carrying a light jacket or shawl is a good idea. If you have allergies or breathing issues, you should be extra careful in this dusty and humid weather. This kind of transitional weather is always tricky for one's health.