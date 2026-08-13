PM Modi will lead the 80th Independence Day celebrations from Red Fort. The event will commemorate 150 years of 'Vande Mataram', which will be sung for the first time, and celebrate the contribution of 'Yuva Shakti' for Viksit Bharat 2047.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the 80th Independence Day Celebrations from the Red Fort in Delhi on August 15. The grand event is set to commemorate 150 years of the enduring legacy of the National Song 'Vande Mataram' and celebrate the energy, aspirations and pivotal contribution of 'Yuva Shakti' in driving India's journey towards Viksit Bharat by 2047. For the first time, 'Vande Mataram' will be rendered during the celebrations at Red Fort, a release said.

Arrival and Guard of Honour

Upon his arrival at the Red Fort, the Prime Minister will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. The Defence Secretary will introduce the General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Area Lieutenant General Rajesh Sethi to the Prime Minister.

The GoC, Delhi Area will then conduct the Prime Minister to the Saluting Base where a combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard will present general salute to Narendra Modi. Thereafter, the Prime Minister will inspect the Guard of Honour.

The Guard of Honour contingent for the Prime Minister will consist of one officer & 24 personnel each from the Army, Navy, Air Force & Delhi Police. The Indian Army is the coordinating service for the Independence Day Celebrations this year. The Guard of Honour will be commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Arjun Singh. The Army contingent in the Prime Minister's Guard will be commanded by Major Aditya Sharma, the Naval contingent by Lieutenant Commander Neelam Rana and the Air Force contingent by Squadron Leader Vipin Kumar. The Delhi Police contingent will be commanded by Additional DCP Vineet Kumar.

National Flag Hoisting Ceremony

After inspecting the Guard of Honour, the Prime Minister will proceed to the ramparts of the Red Fort where he will be greeted by Rajnath Singh, Sanjay Seth, Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan and Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth. The GoC, Delhi area will conduct the Prime Minister to the dais on the ramparts to hoist the National Flag.

Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan will assist the Prime Minister in hoisting the National Flag. It will be synchronised with the 21-Gun Salute by the valiant gunners of the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial). The ceremonial battery, utilising the indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns, will be commanded by Major Pawan Singh Shekhawat and the Gun Position Officer will be Naib Subedar (Assistant Instructor in Gunnery) Anuthosh Sarkar.

The National Flag Guard, comprising one officer and 32 Other Ranks each from the Army, Navy & Air Force and Delhi Police, will present the Rashtriya Salute at the time of hoisting of the National Flag by the Prime Minister. Major Lokendra Singh Shekhawat will be in command of this Inter-Services Guard and Police Guard. The Army Contingent in the National Flag Guard will be commanded by Major Vikas Yadav, the Naval contingent by Lieutenant Commander Abhilash and the Air Force Contingent by Squadron Leader Umesh G. The Delhi Police contingent will be commanded by Additional DCP Vikas Meena.

Musical Tributes and Prime Minister's Address

After being hoisted, the Tricolour will receive a 'Rashtriya Salute'. The Army band, consisting of one JCO and 25 Other Ranks, will play the tune of 'Vande Mataram' and the national song will be sung by everyone present at Red Fort. It will be followed by the recitation of the National Anthem. The Band will be conducted by Subedar Ishwar Singh.

As soon as the National Flag is hoisted by the Prime Minister, flower petals will be showered at the venue by two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force - one trooping the national flag and the other trooping a flag depicting 'Vande Mataram'. The captains of the helicopters will be Wing Commander Rajat and Squadron Leader Ankit Varshney.

After the showering of flower petals, the Prime Minister will address the Nation. At the conclusion of his speech, the cadets of National Cadet Corps (NCC) and 'My Bharat' volunteers will sing the National Song 'Vande Mataram' followed by the National Anthem. A total of 2,500 boy & girl cadets (Army, Navy and Air Force) and 'My Bharat' volunteers will participate in the celebrations. These cadets & 'My Bharat' volunteers will be seated on Gyanpath, opposite the Rampart.

Approx. 5,000 Special Guests, from different walks of life, have been invited to witness the celebrations at Red Fort this year.(ANI)