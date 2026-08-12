New Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court issued a pre-cognisance notice to Amitabh Jhunjhunwala, Amit Bapna, and 53 others in a money laundering case. The ED filed the charge sheet in connection with Reliance Housing and Commercial Finance.

The Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday issued a pre-cognisance notice to Amitabh Jhunjhunwala, Amit Bapna and other accused on the charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The Court is considering the charge sheet filed by the ED against 55 accused under PMLA for the alleged offence of Money laundering. This case is connected with Reliance Housing Finance Limited (RHFL) and Reliance Commercial Finance Limited (RCFL) of Reliance ADAG Group.

Special Judge Vishal Pahuja issued the notice after hearing submissions by the Senior Advocate for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the point of cognisance of the charge sheet and considering the case laws on this point. The court said that in view of the above, the notice is required to be issued to the proposed accused persons, who are 55 in number as per the list and role assigned, so as to afford them an opportunity of being heard on the question of cognisance.

" Therefore, Pre-Cognizance Notice is issued to the proposed accused persons on the issue of taking the cognizance on the complaint filed by the ED," Special Judge Pahuja ordered on August 11.

The court further directed that the present complaint alongwith the documents be supplied by the ED in the digital/electronic forms through permissible modes of service before the next date," The matter has been listed on August 24 for hearing the accused persons.

Custody Extended, Bail Pleas Heard

Meanwhile, the court extended the judicial custody of Amitabh Jhunjhunwala and Amit Bapna. The court has also issued notice to the ED on the bail plea of Amit Bapna and sought reply. The bail application will be heard on September 2. Amitabh Jhunjhunwala's bail plea is also pending before the Rouse Avenue court.

Background of the Case

On June 12, the Enforcement Directorate filed a Prosecution Complaint (Charge sheet) against two former Reliance (ADAG) group companies' senior executives, Amitabh Jhunjhunwala and Amit Bapna and 53 others, including companies. They were arrested in April 2026 in a Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL) and Reliance Commercial Finance Limited (RCFL) alleged bank loan fraud-linked money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). (ANI)