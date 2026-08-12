BJP Telangana President N Ramchander Rao backed the 'genuine' student protests in Jharkhand over the JPSC paper leak. He demanded the case be handed over to the CBI for a fair investigation and justice for the students.

BJP Telangana State President N Ramchander Rao on Wednesday called the ongoing student protests in Jharkhand a "genuine movement" and urged the Jharkhand government to hand over the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) paper-leak case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Rao made the remarks in Hyderabad amid protests in Ranchi over issues concerning students and the alleged paper leak.

'Student movement genuine, not political'

Rao alleged that some forces were attempting to create unrest in Delhi and claimed that they were being supported by the INDIA bloc, the Congress and leaders including Hemant Soren. "Some forces are trying to create unrest in Delhi are being supported by the INDIA Alliance, Congress, and leaders like Hemant Soren,'' he said.

Rao said the student movement in Jharkhand was not backed by any political party and that the demands being raised by the protesting students were legitimate. "The student movement in Jharkhand is a genuine movement with no political party behind it, and the demands are legitimate," Rao said.

He also criticised what he described as attempts to view the situation in Ranchi through a political lens. According to Rao, the issue should instead be treated as a matter concerning students and their future. "The situation in Ranchi should not be viewed politically. The Jharkhand government should treat it as a serious issue concerning students," he said.

Rao demands CBI probe into paper-leak case

Rao further demanded that the Jharkhand government transfer the JPSC paper-leak case to the CBI, saying an independent investigation was necessary to ensure justice for the students. "The Jharkhand government should treat it as a serious issue concerning students and hand over the Jharkhand Public Service Commission paper-leak case to the CBI so that the students can get justice," he said.

His remarks came amid a wider political exchange over the situation in Jharkhand. Rao, however, drew a distinction between the political developments in Delhi and the student protests in Jharkhand, maintaining that the latter should be addressed on the basis of the grievances raised by students rather than through political confrontation.

The BJP leader's demand for a CBI probe puts the JPSC paper-leak issue at the centre of the political debate, with the opposition seeking stronger action and accountability from the Jharkhand government. The remarks also come at a time when student protests over recruitment examinations and alleged irregularities have emerged as a politically sensitive issue in the state.

Students demanding action in such cases have been seeking transparency in the examination process and accountability from the authorities. Rao said the concerns of students should be addressed seriously and that the investigation into the alleged paper leak should be conducted. He stressed that the government should focus on providing justice to the students rather than treating their protests as a political issue. (ANI)