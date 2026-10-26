Delhi CM Rekha Gupta criticises Congress over Mallikarjun Kharge's controversial Patna remark about PM Modi, accusing the opposition of crossing political limits and warning of a bigger electoral defeat.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has criticised the Congress and its allies over a controversial remark made by party president Mallikarjun Kharge during an event in Patna. Accusing the opposition of crossing the limits of political discourse, Gupta said the use of objectionable language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and references to his late parents would not diminish his popularity among the public.

Gupta alleged that the opposition's remarks reflected frustration over electoral setbacks. She maintained that Modi enjoys widespread public support and argued that personal attacks would not weaken the connection he shares with millions of Indians.

Rekha Gupta Targets Congress Over Remarks About PM Modi's Parents

The Delhi chief minister accused Congress leaders and their allies of abandoning political decorum in their criticism of the prime minister. She alleged that the opposition had repeatedly resorted to inappropriate language against Modi and had also brought his late parents into political exchanges.

According to Gupta, such remarks would not change the public's perception of the prime minister. She linked the opposition's approach to its electoral disappointments, arguing that political differences should be expressed through debates on policies, governance and public issues rather than personal attacks.

Her comments have added to the political exchange between the BJP and Congress following Kharge's controversial statement in Bihar.

How Mallikarjun Kharge's Patna Remark Triggered A Row

The controversy erupted on October 25 during an event in Patna marking the 139th birth anniversary of Dr Sri Krishna Sinha, Bihar's first chief minister.

While Kharge was addressing the gathering, a person in the audience made a remark about Modi continuing in power. Responding to the comment, the Congress president said, “Modi ka baap bhi jayega.”

The statement triggered criticism from BJP leaders, who described it as disrespectful towards the prime minister's late father.

The Congress, however, defended Kharge's remarks, claiming that his reference was directed at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which the party considers the ideological mentor of the BJP, rather than Modi's family. The exchange intensified the political confrontation between the two parties.

CM Gupta Predicts Bigger Defeat For Opposition In Upcoming Elections

Gupta also warned that the Congress and other opposition parties could face an even more decisive electoral defeat if their leaders continued using such language.

She argued that political parties should focus on their policies, performance and public welfare priorities instead of making personal remarks against opponents.

The controversy has once again highlighted the sharp political rivalry between the BJP and Congress, with both sides defending their positions. Gupta's criticism underscores the BJP's response to Kharge's statement, while the Congress maintains that the remark has been misinterpreted.