JDS MLA Sharanagouda Kandakur criticizes Mallikarjun Kharge for his derogatory remark against PM Modi, demanding an apology and accusing the Congress of making personal attacks out of frustration following repeated electoral defeats.

JDS MLA Criticizes Kharge Over Modi Remark

Gurmitkal Janata Dal (Secular) MLA Sharanagouda Kandakur on Monday criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his “Modi ka baap bhi jayega” remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded an apology. Speaking to ANI, Kandakur said that Kharge is a senior political leader who should uphold the dignity of his position and respect the Constitution.

"Look, back when you were the Home Minister in Karnataka, you yourself attended and observed an RSS path sanchalan (march). My wish is that, as a senior figure, you should not make such statements—perhaps to earn praise from someone—nor should you lead the current generation astray. Given this, what is your take on the matter? Look, the kind of language used by him invites a response in kind—often twice as harsh. We are talking about an elected representative—the respected Prime Minister of our nation, who is a source of pride and honour for all our youth. The people have given him a mandate, and he is doing his job. Criticising him personally, without any valid reason, does not befit you. From whom exactly are you seeking this praise?" he said.

Arguments Against Political Insults

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been elected to the post three times through the people's mandate and that such remarks amounted to an insult to the people who elected him. "It does not reflect well on him either. Look, as for Deve Gowda’s family, all political parties... For about 30 to 40 years, there have been systematic attempts to finish [us] off. However, the people of this state have consistently decided that a regional party must survive, that Deve Gowda must remain, and that Kumaraswamy should become the Chief Minister. They have delivered these mandates time and again, and they will continue to show their support in the future. As for those who have hatched various conspiracies—well, regarding the current 'sting' operation, our leader, Kumaranna, will speak about it at length..." he added.

Allegations of Electoral Frustration

Alleging that Congress leaders had repeatedly made objectionable remarks against PM Modi and his family, Kandakur said such statements reflected frustration over electoral defeats. "Those who needed to be taught a lesson have already been taught one. Whatever truths the governments have tried to conceal—truths that ought to come to light—will eventually be revealed to the people of this state," he stated. He demanded that Kharge withdraw his remarks and apologise to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This comes after a person present at the Patna event on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not go anywhere. Responding to the remark, Kharge said, “Modi ka baap bhi jayega.” Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh (MP) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state core committee on Monday passed a resolution condemning Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s alleged objectionable remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late father, state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal said. Addressing reporters after a core committee meeting at the Chief Minister’s residence in Bhopal, Khandelwal said the committee strongly condemned the remarks and alleged that they reflected the character of the Congress. (ANI)