CM Rekha Gupta inspected the Munak Canal to review Chhath ghat preparations, instructing officials to ensure quality construction, cleanliness, and public convenience ahead of the upcoming festival in the national capital.

CM Reviews Chhath Ghat Preparations

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday visited the Munak Canal near Prem Bari Bridge in Singalpur to review the construction and beautification of Chhath ghats. CM Gupta directed officials to complete the work before the festival so devotees can offer prayers without inconvenience.

During the inspection, CM asked officials to focus on the quality of work and ensure the area is clean, accessible and well-maintained. She reviewed landscaping, plantation, lighting, roads, footpaths and drainage arrangements, stressing the need for proper planning and coordination between departments. She also directed officials to finish the ghat walls and pathways, remove construction debris and install decorative lights. Stressing the importance of cleanliness, she said garbage must not pile up, and a proper waste collection system should be in place. CM Gupta said Chhath is an important festival for Delhi’s residents and devotees offering prayers to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, and that it should have a clean and organised space. She asked officials to address any gaps in the arrangements and ensure all essential work is completed before the festival.

Official Directives and Public Safety

Later in a post on X, CM Gupta emphasised that every detail matters in ensuring a safe, convenient and joyful Chhath Puja celebration for all devotees. "Conducted a detailed review of the Munak Canal revamp at Prembari Pul, SingalPur, closely inspecting parking, footpaths, drainage and plantation. Issued clear instructions to rectify design flaws and ensure quality execution, with special attention to safety, cleanliness and public convenience. Every detail matters in ensuring a safe, convenient and joyful Chhath Puja celebration for all devotees," said CM Gupta.

City-wide Cleanliness Drive

Earlier on October 22, CM Gupta directed officials to intensify cleanliness drives across the national capital ahead of Diwali and other festivals, ordering night-time cleaning in residential colonies and major markets and warning that negligence in maintaining cleanliness will not be tolerated. According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Gupta instructed the concerned departments and agencies to immediately address shortcomings in the cleanliness system, remove garbage dumps and ensure regular cleaning across the city. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)