Delhi leaders praise PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat for inspiring citizens, highlighting grassroots progress, traditional farming, and women's empowerment in its 139th episode broadcast across the nation.

Praise for PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' as a source of inspiration for 140 crore Indians, saying it highlights positive initiatives and the contributions of people from different sections of society. Speaking to reporters, Gupta said the programme showcases the country's progress and encourages citizens to contribute to society through meaningful initiatives. “I believe that the Prime Minister’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program has always been a great source of inspiration for all 140 crore Indians. He highlights the positive initiatives taking place across the country and the benefits that society gains from the efforts of its people. He showcases how the nation is progressing, bringing together every section and segment of society," she said. She further added that "His words are not only deeply insightful but also serve to motivate all Indians to engage in good work. On behalf of the people of Delhi, I thank him for consistently bringing such wonderful topics to our attention.”

BJP Leaders Discuss Program Highlights

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra said he listened to the 139th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' alongside students of Ambedkar College, most of whom were young women. In a separate post on X, Malhotra highlighted the Prime Minister's emphasis on the health benefits of millets and his discussion of events of national significance during the monthly broadcast. Malhotra also criticised opposition parties, including the INDIA Alliance, over their protests in Delhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's proposed rally on November 1. Questioning the timing of the proposed rally, Malhotra referred to the 1984 anti-Sikh violence that followed the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He alleged that holding a rally on November 1 would hurt the sentiments of the victims and their families. “I believe that by organising a rally on the 1st of November under his leadership, the Congress party is effectively rubbing salt into the wounds of the victims,” Malhotra said in his post.

Reflecting on 12 Years of Mann Ki Baat

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 139th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', highlighting the contributions of ordinary citizens and grassroots initiatives across the country. During the broadcast, the Prime Minister discussed traditional farming practices in Punjab, women's empowerment through weaving and river conservation efforts in Uttarakhand, describing the programme as a platform to recognise and celebrate the achievements of citizens. Recalling the beginning of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ 12 years ago, on the occasion of Vijayadashami, the Prime Minister said the programme had continued uninterrupted, with listeners playing an important role throughout the journey. "12 years ago, on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, we began 'Mann Ki Baat'. Since then, our journey has continued uninterrupted. All of you have been both fellow travellers and guides on this journey. For me, 'Mann Ki Baat' has been a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the hard work, courage, commitment, dedication and spirit of service of the common man of our country," PM Modi said.

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