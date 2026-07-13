The Telangana government has partnered with Amazon India to launch 'Ashray Centres' in Hyderabad. This initiative will establish five air-conditioned rest stops to provide gig workers with essential facilities like rest areas, water, and charging.

Telangana Government and Amazon India Launch 'Ashray Centres' for Gig Workers

The Telangana government, in partnership with Amazon India, launched an initiative to provide essential facilities and improve the working environment of gig workers in the city. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the state government and Amazon to set up five rest stop cabins in various high-footfall locations.

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A Humane Initiative for a Modern Workforce

On this occasion, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said, "Telangana deeply respects hard work, and those who, with their efforts, power society and economy. In collaboration with Amazon India to establish Ashray Centres, a place where gig workers across platforms can meet, recuperate, relax, and recharge. The hard-working workforce, which partners with digital economy players, keeps our modern life moving. Hyderabad will be a better, more humane city with the establishment of Ashray centres. I congratulate Amazon for its efforts."

Project Ashray: Details and Facilities

As part of Project Ashray, the company's corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, air-conditioned rest stops will be established in Kondapur, Tellapur, Patancheru, Bharathi Nagar and Chandanagar locations under the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) limits. This is seen as a step towards the well-being and safety of the gig workers, an important facet of today's urban life.

'Will Drastically Improve Our Lives'

Welcoming the initiative, Mohammad Rafi, a delivery driver, said having a clean space to take a break, use the washroom, have a glass of water, and charge the phones without losing precious time will drastically improve the lives of gig workers. "During our delivery routes, the heat takes a toll, our phones die, and finding a place to rest or recharge feels impossible. These rest stops will change this completely," Rafi said.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary, MA&UD, and G Srijana, IAS, Commissioner, CMC, along with Zonal Commissioner Serilingampally on Monday. The entire cost of establishing and maintaining these facilities will be borne by Amazon India.

The rest stops will be accessible free of charge to gig workers from all platforms, providing facilities for rest, refreshment and basic needs. Free WiFi, mobile charging, drinking water and air-conditioning are some of the essential facilities offered in the rest stops.

A Blueprint for Urban Infrastructure

Metropolitan Area and Urban Development (MAUD) Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said public-private partnerships are essential to building resilient urban infrastructure. "The gig workers' rest stops are a practical, scalable model that addresses a real gap-providing delivery drivers with access to essential facilities while they are on the move. We look forward to working with Amazon India to improve the working conditions of delivery drivers in Telangana," Ranjan said.

Speaking on the occasion, Salim Memon, Director - Operations, Amazon India, stated that the initiative was built on a simple idea that every delivery driver deserves a clean, comfortable place to rest during their workday. "Our collaboration with the Government of Telangana marks an important step in strengthening this commitment in Hyderabad. As we scale to 250 centres nationwide, we continue to invest in the well-being of the people who power last-mile delivery across India," he added. (ANI)